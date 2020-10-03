Bhim Army workers dump garbage outside Hathras DM’s Jaipur house

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad addresses protesting sanitation workers outside the Noida Authority office on Saturday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Members of Dalit rights outfit Bhim Army on Friday dumped garbage outside a house in Jaipur that belongs to the District Magistrate of UP’s Hathras, Praveen Kumar Laxkar.

“The incident took place on Friday afternoon when people riding two-wheelers dumped the garbage in front of the house. Laxkar or his family don’t reside there. It is rented out and the family of the tenant stays there,” said Vaishali Nagar police station SHO Anil Kumar Jaimani. He added that the garbage was cleared after the police were informed.

“So far, we haven’t received any complaint and no case has been registered,” said Jaimani.

In videos of the incident being circulated on social media, several youths on two-wheelers can be seen dumping the garbage and pasting pamphlets on the house and chanting slogans, “Naari ke samman mein, Bhim Army Maidan mein (The Bhim army is on field for the honour of women)”.

The video was tweeted by the Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission, with a line in Hindi saying that a team went to the Hathras DM’s house in Jaipur and registered its protest for “holding the family of the daughter of Hathras hostage and for threatening them.” This tweet was later quoted by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in his own tweet, in which he said “it was a beginning against those who do injustice against Dalits.”

