Bhim Army moves HC against refusal to hold meeting in front of RSS premises

The Bombay High Court has issued notices to the state government and the Nagpur police over its refusal to grant permission to Bhim Army to hold a workers’ meeting at the Reshimbag ground in front of RSS Smruti Mandir premises on February 22.

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court was hearing a plea by Bhim Army seeking quashing of the police order. Bhim Army Nagpur district chief Prafulla Shende, in his plea, claimed it received a go-ahead from the C P & Berar Education Society and also, the Nagpur Improvement Trust which owns the ground, has also given no objection certificate subject to consent by Kotwali police station in whose jurisdiction the ground lies.

The Kotwali police had refused permission to hold the meeting citing law and order, the petitioner said. A bench of Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice Madhav Jamdar served the notices to Principal Secretary, Home Department, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police( Special Branch) and senior police inspector of kotwali police station and have asked them to reply before February 20.

The workers meet is to be addressed by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Petitioner lawyer Firdaus Mirza argued that vis-a-vis Article 19 of the Constitution, police don't have the right to derby or give permission for such a programme. The court then issued notices to respondents.

