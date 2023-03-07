scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Bhim Army dist chief held for sharing fake info

Bihar Police Monday arrested a man in his twenties for posting on social media a “fake and unrelated” video on alleged assault of Bihari migrants in Tamil Nadu. The accused, Aman Kumar, is the district president of Bhim Army.Also ReadNo sale of gold jewellery without HUID from April 1Court martial in Amshipora fake encounter killing […]

Bhim Army dist chief held for sharing fake info
Bihar Police Monday arrested a man in his twenties for posting on social media a “fake and unrelated” video on alleged assault of Bihari migrants in Tamil Nadu. The accused, Aman Kumar, is the district president of Bhim Army.

Bihar ADGP (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar confirmed that Aman Kumar was arrested for posting an “unrelated old video” claiming it to be an assault of Bihari migrants in Tamil Nadu. Kumar was arrested after the Economic Offences Unit lodged an FIR against Aman and several others.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 03:38 IST
