Bhim Army chief to visit Pune, discuss reservations in promotions

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan is scheduled to visit Pune on June 26, which is the birth anniversary of noted social reformer Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

Azad will be holding a meeting of office-bearers and activists of the Pune unit of his Azad Samaj Party, known to be a political outfit of the Bhim Army.

Abhijit Gaikwad, who heads the Pune unit of the Azad Samaj Party said that his party chief Chandrashekhar Azad and State President Rahul Pradhan will visit the city on June 26.

Gaikwad said that Azad will reach Pune by flight around 10 am. Later, he plans to visit the statue of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in Savitribai Phule Pune University.

“He will pay his respect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr B R Ambedkar and then hold a meeting with the party office-bearers and activists. We will be discussing the issue of reservations in promotions in government jobs,” said Gaikwad.

A Maharashtra government resolution (GR) on May 7 had scrapped 33 percent reservation in promotions for those employed through quotas in Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Vimukti Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) and Special Backward Classes (SBC) categories. The decision to scrap the nearly two-decade-old policy came two days after the Supreme Court quashed quota for the Maratha community. The matter is being heard in the Bombay High Court. The issue sparked unrest. The Congress, which is a part of the ruling Maha Vikas Agahdi government, warned of protests. Azad Samaj Party was also among the organisations that agitated against this GR. Petitions pertaining to the GR are being heard before the Bombay High Court.

“After discussion on reservations in promotions, our party chief will leave for Mumbai… We have informed the Pune City Police about his visit and schedule and have assured that all norms laid down by the government regarding Covid-19 will be followed,” said Gaikwad.