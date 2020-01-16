Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad released from Tihar Jail

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad was released from Tihar Jail on Thursday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad was released from Tihar Jail on Thursday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A day after he was granted bail by Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad was released from Tihar jail on late Thursday evening, PTI reported.

Azad was arrested in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj. Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau on Wednesday, while hearing his bail plea, came down heavily on Delhi police saying the Bhim Army chief has a “constitutional right to protest.” The Judge however, imposed certain conditions which included him not being in Delhi for the next four weeks.

Expressing concern about security in Delhi in view of upcoming Assembly elections, the Judge Lau said, “Azad has to mark his presence with SHO in Saharanpur every Saturday for the next 4 weeks. And then after that, last Saturday of every month till chargesheet filed.”

The Judge further asserted that he cannot participate in any dharnas for one month.

The Bhim Army Chief had filed his bail application, claiming that the Delhi Police invoked “boilerplate” charges against him and arrested him “mechanically” without following the due process of law.

Azad’s outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship act on December 20, without police permission. He was sent to judicial custody on December 21.

(with PTI inputs)

