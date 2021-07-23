UP: Bhim Army chief threatens to gherao Assembly over quota ‘scam’ in teachers’ appointment

Demanding proper reservation for Scheduled Caste and other backward class candidates in teachers’ recruitment, Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar, on Thursday threatened to “gherao” Vidhan Sabha in the upcoming Monsoon Session if the government doesn’t revisit its policy in the matter.

Alleging that a recent scam in the appointment of 69,000 teachers has revealed that instead of 27 per cent, the OBC candidates were given just 4 per cent reservation, while SC aspirants were provided with just 16 per cent reservation instead of 22.5 per cent, the Dalit leader said that he is undeterred by CM Yogi Adityanath’s threat and wants to see if the cane prevails over his crusade for the rights of deprived youth.

He advised the CM to not issue threats as he doesn’t know if he will remain in his chair in the next six to eight months.

Citing a recent tweet by the CM, saying those not on the right path could face attachment of their properties, Chandrashekhar said, “Despite holding a constitutional post, the CM is issuing threats. The CM had me booked under NSA and knows I am not one who is afraid of threats.”