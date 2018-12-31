No interim relief for Bhim Army rally in Pune

The Bombay High Court Monday refused to grant interim relief to Bhim Army which petitioned the court after Pune Police denied it permission to hold a public meeting yesterday. The court will hear the matter on January 4.

The plea has also sought a compensation of Rs 10 crore for “illegally detainment” of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and other Dalit activists by the Mumbai Police on Saturday.

However, the Pune Police informed the high court that it was the Pune University which rejected permission to allow a rally by Azad on its grounds. It also said the Bhim Army chief is neither arrested nor placed under house arrest.

On Sunday, the ‘Bhima Koregaon Sangharsh Mahasabha’, a rally planned by the Bhim Army, was cancelled on the grounds of absence of relevant clearances.

After he arrived in Pune yesterday, Azad had held a press conference during which he had said that the police had not given the outfit permission, despite asking for it in advance.

During the press conference, he had replied in the affirmative when asked if he would visit Jaystambh in Perne village, about 30 km northeast of Pune, on January 1, the anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.