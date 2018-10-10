Bhilai Steel Plant blast: Toll rises to 11, CEO removed, two other officials suspended

The blast triggered a fire at the Bhilai Steel Plant on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) The blast triggered a fire at the Bhilai Steel Plant on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

A day after nine people were killed in a blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, two among those injured in the accident succumbed to burn injuries Wednesday taking the total toll to 11. Twelve people are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, action has been taken against three senior officials of the steel plant– CEO M Ravi has been asked to step down while the General Manager, Safety and DGM Energy Management have been suspended.

The blast took place around 10:30 am Tuesday when there was a fire in a gas pipeline of Coke Oven Battery Complex 11 during a “scheduled maintenance job.”

Union Steel Minister Choudhary Birender Singh visited the site earlier in the day.

A team of four doctors from the AIIMS was despatched today by the Centre to treat the patients who suffered burn injuries in the explosion. Union Health Minister J P Nadda also spoke to the state government and assured them of all support.

The Chhattisgarh Police ended search and rescue operations by late afternoon on Tuesday.

This was the second major accident at the Bhilai Steel Plant in the last four years — in 2014, six people were killed and 30 others injured in a gas leak. An official at the plant told The Indian Express, on condition of anonymity, that most of the dead were killed instantly in the blast.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App