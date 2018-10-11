Bhilai plant blast: NHRC notice to Steel Ministry, SAIL chief

The NHRC in a statement said it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the major industrial accident. (Representational Image) The NHRC in a statement said it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the major industrial accident. (Representational Image)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent notices to the Centre and the chairman of the SAIL over the death of 11 workers in a blast at the steel major’s Bhilai plant in Chhattisgarh. An explosion took place at the state-owned Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Bhilai plant in Chattisgarh’s Durg district Tuesday, leaving nine dead and 14 injured. Two more had succumbed to injuries later at a hospital.

The NHRC in a statement said it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the major industrial accident. The commission has issued notices to the secretary of Ministry of Steel and the chairman of the SAIL, seeking a detailed report, including the steps taken for relief and rehabilitation to the aggrieved families, treatment of the injured along with the report of inquiry, if ordered in the matter. The commission would also like to know as to what steps have been taken to ensure that such accident do not recur in future.

Apart from this, the superintendent of police, Durg, Chhattisgarh, has been directed to inform about the details of the FIR registered in the matter and present status of the investigation. The response from the authorities is expected in four weeks.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App