Govt scared of Supreme Court, released me to ‘save themselves’: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar was released from prison in the early hours of Friday after the Uttar Pradesh government revoked the National Security (NSA) against him and ordered for his early release in the Saharanpur violence case in 2017.

The Bhim Army chief, released from the Saharanpur jail around 2.30 am, was quoted by ANI as saying that the government was ” scared” and to save themselves they ordered his early release. The Dalit leader, however, said the government will “frame some charges against me within 10 days.”

The state government on Thursday revoked the NSA charges against Chandrashekhar alias Ravan and ordered his early release after considering a representation submitted by his mother. He was jailed 15 months ago.

Addressing the media, Chandrashekhar said, “Government was so scared that they are going to be rebuked by Supreme Court, that they ordered an early release to save themselves. I’m confident they’ll frame some charges against me within 10 days: I’ll ask my people to throw BJP out of power in 2019, “Chandrashekhar told ANI.

The Dalit leader was greeted with garlands by a huge crowd of supporters.

Chandrashekhar was arrested, along with two others, in connection with the clashes in Saharanpur in May 2017, leading to the death of two persons. He was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in November 2017 before the government detained him under the NSA.

