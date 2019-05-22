Toggle Menu
Bhawana Kanth becomes first woman pilot to qualify to undertake combat missionshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/bhawana-kanth-becomes-first-woman-pilot-to-qualify-to-undertake-combat-missions/

Bhawana Kanth becomes first woman pilot to qualify to undertake combat missions

Last year, Bhawana became the second woman pilot of the Indian Air Force to fly solo in a fighter aircraft. The 25-year-old flew in a MiG 21 Bison aircraft from Ambala Air Force Station to achieve the feat.

Adding another feather to her cap, Bhawana Kanth Wednesday completed Day operational syllabus on MiG-21 Bison aircraft.

Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth Wednesday became the first woman pilot of the Indian Air Force to qualify to undertake combat missions on a fighter jet. Adding another feather to her cap, Kanth completed completed operational syllabus for carrying out combat missions on Mig-21 Bison aircraft during day time.

Last year, Bhawana became the second woman pilot of the Indian Air Force to fly solo in a fighter aircraft. The 25-year-old flew in a MiG 21 Bison aircraft from Ambala Air Force Station to achieve the feat.

In order to be declared ‘Operational by Day’, a pilot has to complete their syllabus which proclaims them fit to fly during the day.

After the sortie meeting ground crew.

Graduating from the first batch of women fighter pilots of the IAF, Bhawana joined the fighter squadron in November 2017.

Flight Lt Bhawana with her formation members after her last syllabus sortie before being declared Ops by Day.

With roots in Bihar’s Darbhanga, Bhawana was born and brought up in Refinery Township, Begusarai. Her father is an engineer in IOCL and mother a homemaker. She completed her BE (Medical Electronics) from BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android