Bhawana Kanth becomes first woman pilot to qualify to undertake combat missions

Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth Wednesday became the first woman pilot of the Indian Air Force to qualify to undertake combat missions on a fighter jet. Adding another feather to her cap, Kanth completed completed operational syllabus for carrying out combat missions on Mig-21 Bison aircraft during day time.

#WomenPower: Bhawana joined the fighter squadron in Nov 2017 & flew the 1st solo on MiG-21 Bison in Mar 2018. With her dedication, hard work & perseverance she has become the 1st women Officer to achieve this feat. She is from the first batch of women fighter pilots of the IAF. pic.twitter.com/v2voizwFyO — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 22, 2019

Last year, Bhawana became the second woman pilot of the Indian Air Force to fly solo in a fighter aircraft. The 25-year-old flew in a MiG 21 Bison aircraft from Ambala Air Force Station to achieve the feat.

In order to be declared ‘Operational by Day’, a pilot has to complete their syllabus which proclaims them fit to fly during the day.

Graduating from the first batch of women fighter pilots of the IAF, Bhawana joined the fighter squadron in November 2017.

With roots in Bihar’s Darbhanga, Bhawana was born and brought up in Refinery Township, Begusarai. Her father is an engineer in IOCL and mother a homemaker. She completed her BE (Medical Electronics) from BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore.