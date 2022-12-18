Bhavnagar body felicitates 100 scientists

RETIRED SCIENTIST of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Prabhudas Thakker was among around 100 scientists and other achievers who were felicitated by Shankheshwar Vigyan Tirth, an organisation which is attempting to find synergies between religion and science, in Palitana in Bhavnagar district last week.

Thakker, who is also a noted birdwatcher of Gujarat, was given lifetime achievement award for his contribution to Jainism and science.

Besides Thakker, Surendra Singh Pokharna, retired scientist of ISRO, Narendra Bhandari, former scientist of the Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, Dr Sudhir Shah, a well-known neurologist, Prof Hitesh Solanki, head of department of climate change department of Gujarat University, were also felicitated.

Mr Gelra, a retired university professor and a well-known physicist and Jitu Shah, former director of LD Institute of Indology, were also felicitated.