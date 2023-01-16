scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Bhavin Rabari of Oscar-nominated Gujarati film Chhello Show bags International Press Academy (IPA) award

The film is the first Indian film to be shortlisted for the Oscars in the ‘Best International Feature Film’ category after 21 years.

Chhello Show (Last Film Show) (Photo: PR Handout)
Bhavin Rabari, the lead child actor in Pan Nalin’s Oscar-nominated Gujarati film Chhello Show (The Last Film Show), bagged the International Press Academy (IPA) award in the ‘Best Breakthrough Performance’ category at the 27th Satellite Awards held in the United States Sunday.

The film is the first Indian film to be shortlisted for the Oscars in the ‘Best International Feature Film’ category after 21 years. The film has also bagged top honours in other international festivals like Tribeca, Busan, Mill Valley, and Seminci.

Rabari, 13, the child actor who played the character of the protagonist named Samay, is among the youngest recipients of the prestigious award, joining the list of former recipients such as Edward Norton, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Russel Crowe, and Hale Berry, a release said.

“I am very happy and want to thank Nalin Sir (director Nalin Pandya), Siddharth Sir and Dheer Bhai for the opportunity with this film. I hope we can make India Proud and win many more such awards and bring home the Oscars,” said Rabari as per a press note.

Director Nalin said, “The love the film and Bhavin have been receiving is humbling. This award is truly special because it recognizes his hard work at such a young age.”

The film is going to be released by Shochiku and Medusa production studios in Japan and Italy, respectively. The film was released by Samuel Goldwyn Films in the US and by Roy Kapur Films in India, and Orange Studio will be releasing the film in France. It is available on Netflix India as well.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 18:08 IST
