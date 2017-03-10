Bharuch bridge: Ahmed Patel writes to Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Express Photo Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Express Photo

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new cable bridge over the Narmada in Bharuch, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Wednesday shot a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways & Shipping Nitin Gadkari, pointing out to “a brazen attempt to mislead the people of Gujarat”, and urging Gadkari to “set the record straight” in the matter.

What else is making news:

Patel, referring to Gadkari’s speech at the inauguration of the cable bridge on March 7, said, “The speech claimed that after your appointment as the Union Surface Transport Minister in May 2014, you terminated a previous contract to build this bridge due to non-performance and issued a fresh tender at a significantly lower price. I am sorry to state, this claim of yours is divorced from the truth.”

Patel’s letter then enlists a chronology of events pertaining to the construction of the bridge. Patel’s letter refers to an earlier sequence of correspondence with Gadkari regarding the facts of the bridge and says, “I have always held you in high esteem and hence, I am disappointed by your altering of facts to suit a political agenda. The Prime Minister’s rich track record of relying on half truths seems to have had a profound influence on you. We are guided by a sense of duty towards people, and this should not be distracted by any political agenda. I would be grateful if this record could be set straight.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App