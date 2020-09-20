Bhartiya Kisan Sangh: Farm Bills in present form not acceptable

Members of various farmer organisations protest against the Central Government over agriculture related ordinances, in Patiala, Wednesday. Express photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

A Day before two key farm Bills are to be taken up by Rajya Sabha, RSS-affiliate Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) Saturday said the legislation in the current form is not acceptable.

The union, which works for farmers’ rights, said it had written a series of letters through August with suggestions for key changes.

The Bills relating to farmers’ produce and price assurance have been passed by the Lok Sabha—without incorporating all the suggestions by BKS.

Its core suggestion is that all traders must buy produce at not less than MSP. “If MSP cannot be included in this Bill, then bring another lawl,” said BKS General Secretary Dinesh Kulkarni.

