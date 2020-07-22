35 yrs after Bharatpur royal’s encounter, 11 former cops get life

The special CBI court had examined 61 prosecution witnesses and 17 defence witnesses in the case. (Representational) The special CBI court had examined 61 prosecution witnesses and 17 defence witnesses in the case. (Representational)

More than 35 years after Bharatpur’s Raja Man Singh and his two associates were killed in an encounter, a special CBI court in Mathura Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to all the 11 policemen, who have since retired from service, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police. The convicts were found guilty under sections 189, 149 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The court had earlier acquitted three people. Some of the accused had also died by the time the verdict was announced, 35 years after the incident.

“On Tuesday, 14 accused who were out on bail surrendered before the court of District Judge, Mathura, Sadhna Rani (Thakur). The court held 11 policemen including a Deputy SP — all native of Rajasthan — guilty, and they were taken into custody. The court acquitted three others for want of evidence,” said District Government Counsel, Mathura, Shivram Singh.

The special CBI court had examined 61 prosecution witnesses and 17 defence witnesses in the case.

A day before the alleged encounter, on February 20, 1985, Man Singh, the then titular head of Bharatpur had, in a fit of rage allegedly because Congress workers tore and vandalised his posters, crashed his jeep into the helicopter of the then Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Shiv Charan Mathur. Mathur was in Bharatpur to campaign for retired bureaucrat Vijendra Singh, who was fielded by the Congress party against Man Singh, a seven-time independent MLA from Deeg.

Following this incident, a case was lodged against Man Singh at the Deeg police station. Next day, when Man Singh, along with his associates, was en route to his constituency Deeg for an election rally, he was shot dead by police personnel who had blocked the road following a curfew order. Two other men – Sumer Singh and Hari Singh – had also lost their lives in the alleged encounter.

Vijay Singh, son-in-law of Man Singh, who had accompanied him, was not hurt in the firing. The policemen hit him and later took him to the police station. Due to public pressure, he was released. Following Vijay Singh’s complaint to the Superintendent of Police, an FIR was lodged by the police. After the state government recommended a CBI investigation into Man Singh’s death, the agency took charge of the case on February 28, 1985, and filed a chargesheet in July 1985.

Man Singh’s death had created a political storm in Rajasthan with large protests against the then Congress Chief Minister Shiv Charan Mathur. It had repercussions even in the national capital Delhi, and led to the resignation of Mathur as the state Chief Minister.

