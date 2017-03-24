Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Bharatpur deaths: Rajasthan HC takes cognizance

Acting Chief Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri directed Additional Advocate General Brahmanand Sandu to file a report in the case on Friday.

The Rajasthan High Court Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the drowning of two minor girls after a police raid in Bharatpur two days earlier. Acting Chief Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri directed Additional Advocate General Brahmanand Sandu to file a report in the case on Friday.

The two, aged 11 and 13, drowned in a pond when police raided an alleged brothel. The police said the girls were near the pond to relieve themselves. But their relatives insisted that the girls were at their homes when the raid began and that they jumped into the pond fearing detention. SP Kailash Chandra said, “Our intention was to crack the prostitution racket,” said Chandra. He called the death of the girls saddening.

 

