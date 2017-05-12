Bharatpur: Before CM Vasundhra Raje’s arrival, hospital staff changed bedsheets

Relative of a victim at Bharatpur’s RBM hospital. (Source: Oinam Anand) Relative of a victim at Bharatpur’s RBM hospital. (Source: Oinam Anand)

Minutes before Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje arrived at Bharatpur’s RBM Hospital to meet those injured in the wall collapse, the staff were working furiously. They were busy fixing the exhaust fan and changing bedsheets that, the patients alleged, hadn’t been changed in a while.

“Now they think of changing the sheets? Because the CM is coming. At least we won’t have to listen to the groans and screams of those in this room,” said Navin Kumar (19), who worked as a waiter at the wedding.

By Thursday afternoon, the hospital ward only had six patients with serious injuries. Dharmendra Singh, the groom at the wedding, said they had called the police and the ambulance. While he could not reach the former, the latter took over an hour to arrive. He then called his friend Vikas in Jaipur, who called friends in Bharatpur to help the distressed families. A hasty rescue operation ensued.

His wife Asha (28), who lost eight members of her extended family, was inconsolable. “She won’t talk,” Dharmendra said. State Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf visited RBM hospital and said there would be a probe into the power cut, which had “made the task of doctors difficult”. Raje assured the injured that the government “would stand by them”.

