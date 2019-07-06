Bharatiya Manav Adhikar Morcha submits memorandum to Prez against Jharkhand lynching

Bharatiya Manav Adhikar Morcha headed by Ayazuddin Siddiqui, brother of Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has submitted a memorandum to the President against the lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand.

In the memorandum submitted through Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Deepak Kumar, on Friday, the Morcha has demanded stringent action against the culprits. It has also demanded that attacks on Muslims should be stopped.

Earlier, some Muslims, led by Ayazuddin, tried to take out a procession to protest against the lynching, but they were denied permission by the district administration citing security reasons. Ansari was tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district on June 19 on the suspicion of theft.

He succumbed to injuries on June 22. He was seen in a video being forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”.