Toggle Menu
Bharatiya Manav Adhikar Morcha submits memorandum to Prez against Jharkhand lynchinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/bharatiya-manav-adhikar-morcha-submits-memorandum-to-prez-against-jharkhand-lynching-5818164/

Bharatiya Manav Adhikar Morcha submits memorandum to Prez against Jharkhand lynching

In the memorandum submitted through Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Deepak Kumar, on Friday, the Morcha has demanded stringent action against the culprits. It has also demanded that attacks on Muslims should be stopped.

Tabrez Ansari, Tabrez Ansari lynching, jharkhand lynching, lynching cases in india, Bharatiya Manav Adhikar Morcha
(Representational Image)

Bharatiya Manav Adhikar Morcha headed by Ayazuddin Siddiqui, brother of Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has submitted a memorandum to the President against the lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand.

In the memorandum submitted through Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Deepak Kumar, on Friday, the Morcha has demanded stringent action against the culprits. It has also demanded that attacks on Muslims should be stopped.

Earlier, some Muslims, led by Ayazuddin, tried to take out a procession to protest against the lynching, but they were denied permission by the district administration citing security reasons. Ansari was tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district on June 19 on the suspicion of theft.

He succumbed to injuries on June 22. He was seen in a video being forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Nirmala Sitharaman breaks tradition, carries Budget in red cloth instead of briefcase
2 Budget 2019 Explained: Lower corporate tax will boost profits of a large swathe of companies
3 Budget 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Chidambaram calls budget insipid, terms Sitharaman speech as opaque