47 years of BJP: ‘Our party is guided by principle of India first’, says PM Modi

Celebrating the 47th foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all BJP Karyakartas across the nation on Monday.

In a post on X, Modi said that BJP has always followed principle of India First. “Our Party has always been at the forefront of serving society, guided by the principle of India First.”

He also hailed the “selfless service and unwavering dedication” of BJP workers, saying that they have “worked tirelessly at the grassroots, ensuring maximum people are connected to our ideology and work.”

“Our Karyakartas are known for their selfless service, unwavering dedication and a deep passion towards good governance. They have worked tirelessly at the grassroots, ensuring maximum people are connected to our ideology and work. We also remember the countless workers whose dedication, sacrifice and perseverance have shaped the party’s growth over decades.”