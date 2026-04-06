47 years of BJP: ‘Our party is guided by principle of India first’, says PM Modi

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Celebrating the 47th foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all BJP Karyakartas across the nation on Monday.
In a post on X, Modi said that BJP has always followed principle of India First. “Our Party has always been at the forefront of serving society, guided by the principle of India First.”
He also hailed the “selfless service and unwavering dedication” of BJP workers, saying that they have “worked tirelessly at the grassroots, ensuring maximum people are connected to our ideology and work.”
“Our Karyakartas are known for their selfless service, unwavering dedication and a deep passion towards good governance. They have worked tirelessly at the grassroots, ensuring maximum people are connected to our ideology and work. We also remember the countless workers whose dedication, sacrifice and perseverance have shaped the party’s growth over decades.”
“The BJP stands as a party that places well-being of people at the centre of its vision. This is reflected in our work at the Centre and in various states,” he added.
Modi also reiterated his party’s commitment to Viksit Bharat.
“BJP remains committed to building a Viksit Bharat. May our collective resolve continue to drive this vision forward and take India to new heights of progress and prosperity.”
Warm greetings to all BJP Karyakartas across the nation on the party’s Sthapana Diwas.
Our Party has always been at the forefront of serving society, guided by the principle of India First. Our Karyakartas are known for their selfless service, unwavering dedication and a deep…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2026
Celebrating the occasion, party president Nitin Nabin hoisted the party flag at his residence in Delhi to pay his respects.
आज भारतीय जनता पार्टी के स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर, अपने निवास स्थान पर पार्टी का झंडा लहराकर नमन किया।#47YearsOfNationFirst pic.twitter.com/brLf7LeCR5
— Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) April 6, 2026
He also spoke to party workers at the office, praising them for strengthening both the party and its organisation, and for upholding the ideology of “Nation First, Party Second, Self Last.”
Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah also praised the party’s unwavering spirit. “Whether it is about securing the country’s borders, strengthening internal security, setting new benchmarks for development, or rekindling the historical essence and vital spirit of Indian culture—the BJP has exemplified all these resolutions through action,” he wrote in a post on X.
“The BJP’s core mantra has always been clear – ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last’. With this very foundational spirit, every BJP worker is dedicated day and night to the service of the nation.”
चाहे देश की सीमाओं को सुरक्षित करना हो, आंतरिक सुरक्षा को मजबूत बनाना हो, विकास के नए मानदंड स्थापित करना हो या भारतीय संस्कृति की ऐतिहासिकता और प्राण तत्व को पुन: जागृत करना हो – भाजपा ने अपने इन सभी संकल्पों को चरितार्थ करके दिखाया है।
भाजपा का मूल मंत्र हमेशा स्पष्ट रहा है –…
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 6, 2026
Shah also paid respect to those whose sacrifice have made invaluable contribution to transforming the BJP.
“On the occasion of the BJP’s Foundation Day, I pay my respects to all those great souls who, like Sage Dadhichi, sacrificed everything in the grand yajna of placing national interest above all, and made an invaluable contribution to transforming the BJP into a colossal banyan tree.”
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also extended his greetings, praising its leaders, karyakartas, and supporters for their dedication to nationalism and development.
He said that the party, grounded in nationalist ideals and committed to the country’s overall progress, has consistently contributed to strengthening cultural and democratic values, fostering inclusive growth, and promoting a spirit of service.
“I extend my heartfelt wishes to all leaders, karyakartas, and supporters of the BJP on its 47th Foundation Day,” Naidu wrote on X.
#47YearsOfNationFirst
I extend my warmest wishes to all leaders, karyakartas, and supporters of the BJP on its 47th Foundation Day. Rooted in nationalism and committed to the nation’s all-round development, the party has consistently worked towards strengthening our culture and… https://t.co/SvhyiGlsTw
— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) April 6, 2026
Reflecting on the contributions of its founding leaders and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the TDP chief added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party has further strengthened the nation through decisive governance and a strong focus on development.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoisted the party flag in Nagpur to celebrate the occasion. In a video posted on his social media handle, Gadkari can be seen hoisting the flag, along with BJP Nagpur City President Dayashankar Tiwari.
📍महाल, नागपुर
🪷 भारतीय जनता पार्टी के स्थापना दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में आज पार्टी का झंडा फहराया। भाजपा नागपुर के शहर अध्यक्ष श्री दयाशंकर तिवारी जी तथा लोकप्रतिनिधी उपस्थित थे।
इस अवसर पर पार्टी के समस्त कार्यकर्ताओं को शुभकामनाएं दी। कड़ी मेहनत और समर्पित… pic.twitter.com/fJR5cCNUEc
— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 6, 2026
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are continuously striving to lead the country toward progress and prosperity with a nationalist ideology,” he wrote.
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