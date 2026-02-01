Bharat Vistar to SHE Marts: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new initiatives for agriculture and rural sector

Finance Minister Sitharaman also announced plans to promote high-value agriculture to increase the output of sandalwood, cashews, and walnuts.

Written by: Harikishan Sharma
1 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 12:41 PM IST
budget 2026The Finance Minister also announced SHE Marts, a new initiative for rural women-led enterprises. (Photo: Screengrab from Sansad TV)
In her Union Budget for 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday the launch of multilingual AI tool Bharat Vistar (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources) and SHE Marts to promote rural women entrepreneurs.

“I propose to launch Bharat Vista, a multilingual AI tool that shall integrate the Agristack portal and ICAR package on agricultural practices with AI systems. This will enhance productivity, enable better decisions for farmers, and reduce risk by providing customised advisory support,” Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister also announced SHE Marts, a new initiative for rural women-led enterprises.

“Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi program, I propose to help women take the next step from credit-linked livelihoods to being owners of Enterprises. Self Help Entrepreneur–SHE– Marts will be set up as community-owned retail outlets within the cluster development federations through enhanced and innovative financing instruments,” Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also announced plans to promote high-value agriculture to increase the output of sandalwood, cashews, and walnuts.

Harikishan Sharma
Harikishan Sharma
Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More

