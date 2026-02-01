Bharat Vistar to SHE Marts: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new initiatives for agriculture and rural sector

The Finance Minister also announced SHE Marts, a new initiative for rural women-led enterprises. (Photo: Screengrab from Sansad TV)

In her Union Budget for 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday the launch of multilingual AI tool Bharat Vistar (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources) and SHE Marts to promote rural women entrepreneurs.

“I propose to launch Bharat Vista, a multilingual AI tool that shall integrate the Agristack portal and ICAR package on agricultural practices with AI systems. This will enhance productivity, enable better decisions for farmers, and reduce risk by providing customised advisory support,” Sitharaman said.

“Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi program, I propose to help women take the next step from credit-linked livelihoods to being owners of Enterprises. Self Help Entrepreneur–SHE– Marts will be set up as community-owned retail outlets within the cluster development federations through enhanced and innovative financing instruments,” Sitharaman said.