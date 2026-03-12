Bharat Taxi to be expanded to all big cities in 2-3 years: Govt

Krishan Pal said that the app was launched in February this year and is currently operational in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Somnath and Dwarka.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiMar 12, 2026 04:28 AM IST
Bharat Taxi to be expanded to all big cities in 2-3 years: GovtThe app was launched formally by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on February 5. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The government will expand Bharat Taxi, the cooperative-based ride hailing app, to all big cities and talukas over the next two to three years, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to a supplementary question during Question Hour, the minister said that the app was launched in February this year and is currently operational in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Somnath and Dwarka.

“In the next two to three years, we will take it to all the big cities and talukas in the country,” he said, adding that as of now four lakh drivers had registered for it.

He said the service was launched with the aim of making the worker, i.e. the driver, the owner.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 11: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments