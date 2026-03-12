Bharat Taxi to be expanded to all big cities in 2-3 years: Govt

The app was launched formally by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on February 5. (File Photo)

The government will expand Bharat Taxi, the cooperative-based ride hailing app, to all big cities and talukas over the next two to three years, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to a supplementary question during Question Hour, the minister said that the app was launched in February this year and is currently operational in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Somnath and Dwarka.

“In the next two to three years, we will take it to all the big cities and talukas in the country,” he said, adding that as of now four lakh drivers had registered for it.