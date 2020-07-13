To raise awareness on Covid-19, Bharat Petroleum organises cleanliness drive in Nuh

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited stated that the efforts are in synergy with the Union government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to realize the dream of ‘Clean India’. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited stated that the efforts are in synergy with the Union government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to realize the dream of ‘Clean India’.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), in partnership with an NGO named Bisnouli Sarvodaya Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan (BSGSS), organised a cleanliness drive in Haryana’s Nuh district Monday. The drive also involved raising awareness and precautionary measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the district.

BSGSS is an NGO that has been empowering women through various sustainable livelihood projects in the four states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana for the last 18 years.

The company stated that the efforts are in synergy with the Union government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to realise the dream of ‘Clean India’. The company stated that the efforts are in synergy with the Union government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to realise the dream of ‘Clean India’.

The exercise is part of BPCL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and will also include ‘Swachhata Pakhwada 2020’, which started on July 1 and will be observed till July 15. The company stated that the efforts were in synergy with the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

“A door-to-door campaign was organised on 10-07-2020 in Indri village in keeping with Covid-19 safety protocol to distribute Special Covid Combat Kits (Dust Bins, Face Masks & Hand Sanitizer) to 400 village households in the presence of a medical team designated to educate people about the issues regarding the pandemic,” a BPCL statement said.

The exercise is one of BPCL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and will also include ‘Swachhata Pakhwada 2020’, which started on July 1 and will be observed till July 15. The exercise is one of BPCL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and will also include ‘Swachhata Pakhwada 2020’, which started on July 1 and will be observed till July 15.

It also stated that community awareness was promoted through distribution of pamphlets and display of banners at important locations in the target area to signify the importance of awareness about Covid-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.