Here is how you can contribute to Bharat ke Veer

After 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the deadly Pulwama attack, help for their families is pouring from all parts of the country. To avoid confusion over the process of donation, the Centre has urged citizens to contribute to the families through its trust organisation Bharat Ke Veer.

Advertising

Bharat Ke Veer is a trust into which public can contribute voluntarily to support families of martyrs of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces – BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, NDRF, NSG, SSB and Assam Rifles. This fund is managed by a committee comprising of Director Generals of CAPFs under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Here is how you can make a donation

*Go to bharatkeveer.gov.in

*Click on Contribute To tab on the top and select Bharat Ke Veer Corpus Fund

*On the new window that appears furnish your details and enter the security code provided below.

*Provide the OTP sent to your mobile number

*On the new screen provide your details including name, email id and the security code displayed below.

*Enter the amount you want to donate

*The trust also gives a donation certificate, enter details and click on contribute

*A payment gateway opens furnish your account details and donate the amount

Advertising

Apart from, contributing to the corpus fund one can also make a donation to individual soldiers who have laid the life in the service of the nation.