Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Take 5 on Bharat Jodo Yatri: Unlike Bihar, politicians in the South have more room to work on long-term solutions, says youth Cong national secretary

Srikrishna Hari, 31, Youth Congress national secretary

The Youth Congress national secretary, Hari is one of the yatris walking the entire 3,500-km length of the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. A resident of Saran in Bihar, he says he left a job at a bank after demonetisation to join politics

1. How has your experience with the Yatra been?

The first week was challenging and took a toll on the health of many yatris. Some had blisters that lasted for a month. Now, it is better. In fact, we feel something is amiss if we don’t walk 20 kilometers a day. I feel like I am climbing Mount Everest.

2. What are your key learnings?

I had some misconceptions about South Indian politics, but I now understand why it has strong leadership values. In Bihar, we take on leaders aggressively for developmental projects and they end up pushing for short-term projects. In South India, there is more room for leaders to provide long-term, sustainable solutions. Some examples are wind farms and drip irrigation systems.

3. Have you been home since the Yatra began?

No, I have not. God willing, I won’t be back home until March next year, when the Yatra finishes.

4. What is your daily schedule?

My day starts at 4.30 am. We gather for flag-hoisting at 5.30. The first leg of the yatra — which is around 10 to 13 km — starts by 6.30 am. We reach the resting spot by 10:30 am. Lunch is served around noon, after which we rest for a bit. I speak to my mother during this time. The second leg of the march starts around 4 pm and ends by 6.30 pm. We then freshen up, do our laundry and other chores. Dinner is served around 8 pm. Once a week, there is a meeting at 9:30 pm.

5. Do you have a strict diet and exercise regimen?

Walking itself is an exercise for me. I have lost 6 kg since the march started. I have taken up meditation and have also started drinking a lot of water.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 03:59:56 am
