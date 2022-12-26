Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul offers floral tributes at memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, Charan Singh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday visited the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress’ Dalit stalwart Jagjivan Ram and six former prime ministers, including Charan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The party’s general secretary in-charge (communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted that Rahul’s move to visit all these memorials was in keeping with the “spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

“This morning, Rahul Gandhi in keeping with the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, offered floral tributes at the Samadhis of Gandhiji, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Charan Singh, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Jagjivan Ram,” Ramesh tweeted.

On Saturday, Rahul led the Bharat Jodo Yatra into Delhi after walking 2,800 km across nine states from Kanyakumari since September 7. Initially, he was supposed to pay floral tributes right after halting the march at Red Fort, but the programme was first postponed to Sunday and then to Monday. A Congress functionary’s tweet on Vajpayee also stirred a row on Sunday, prompting the BJP to call Rahul a “hypocrite”.

Gaurav Pandhi, an AICC coordinator attached with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s office, struck a discordant note, tweeting: “In 1942, like all other members of the RSS, Atal Bihari Vajpayee boycotted the Quit India Movement & worked as a British Informer reporting against those who participated in the andolan. Be it Nellie massacre or demolition of Babri, Vajpayee played an imp role in inciting mobs.”

The BJP retorted saying it “exposed Rahul’s hypocrisy”, with party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla demanding that Pandhi be sacked if the Congress truly respects Vajpayee.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume on January 3, following a nine-day pause since December 24. It will cover another 700-odd km through Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.