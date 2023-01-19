Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi to kick off last leg of Yatra in J&K today

Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, kicking off the final leg of his nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra. The yatra, led by Gandhi, will pass through J&K from January 19-30. Gandhi, who is presently in Punjab, will arrive in Kathua at around 5:45 PM today.
Gandhi’s arrival in J&K comes just a day after the UT’s spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath Tuesday resigned from the party. Announcing her resignation over Twitter on Tuesday, Nath cited the decision taken by the party’s unit in the Union Territory to “allow” former minister Choudhary Lal Singh to join the Yatra. Singh was earlier criticized for participating in a rally that supported the accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in 2018.
After spending six days in Punjab, the Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ entered Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning. After the march entered the state near Ghatota village, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring handed over the flag to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh. CM Sukhu and Pratibha Singh thanked Gandhi for including the hill state in the yatra, which was initially not included in the scheduled itinerary.
Take a look at today's schedule: