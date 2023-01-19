Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi to kick off last leg of Yatra in J&K today

scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 19, 2023 10:04 IST
Kangra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and others during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kangra district, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, kicking off the final leg of his nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra. The yatra, led by Gandhi, will pass through J&K from January 19-30. Gandhi, who is presently in Punjab, will arrive in Kathua at around 5:45 PM today.

Gandhi’s arrival in J&K comes just a day after the UT’s spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath Tuesday resigned from the party. Announcing her resignation over Twitter on Tuesday, Nath cited the decision taken by the party’s unit in the Union Territory to “allow” former minister Choudhary Lal Singh to join the Yatra. Singh was earlier criticized for participating in a rally that supported the accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in 2018.

After spending six days in Punjab, the Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ entered Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning. After the march entered the state near Ghatota village, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring handed over the flag to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh. CM Sukhu and Pratibha Singh thanked Gandhi for including the hill state in the yatra, which was initially not included in the scheduled itinerary.

Good morning and welcome to our live blog. Follow this space for the latest on the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, kicking off the final leg of his nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra. The yatra, led by Gandhi, will pass through J&K from January 19-30. Gandhi, who is presently in Punjab, will arrive in Kathua at around 5:45 PM today.

Take a look at today's schedule: 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhuand Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, atGhatota in Kangra district, Wednesday. PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was all praise for Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and the people of the hill state as he walked around 18 km during the day-long leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in parts of Kangra district. He called Sukhu ‘zameeni aadmi’ (down-to-earth man) and equated the people of the state with mountains which were “strong but calm”. Addressing a gathering in Malot near Indora in Kangra district Wednesday after finishing the yatra for the day, Gandhi also hit out at the BJP for “spreading hatred, violence and fear” and slammed the opposition party on the issues of inflation, unemployment, demonetization, GST, Agniveer and farmers’ issues. He also accused the BJP of capturing government institutions and said the only way left was to hit roads to highlight those issues.

Kathua case shadow on Bharat Jodo Yatra: J&K Congress leader resigns over Dogra leader’s participation

Ahead of the Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) entering the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath has resigned in protest against the party accepting the proposal of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan founder Choudhary Lal Singh to join the foot march at Lakhanpur.

Pointing out that she was quitting the party on “ideological grounds”, she said Lal Singh, a former state minister, was responsible for “sabotaging the legal case” in the 2018 gang rape and murder, “by brazenly defendng” the rapists and murderers of an eight-year-old Bakerwali tribal girl in the forests of Rasana in Kathua district.

Lal Chowk ‘part of RSS agenda’, says Cong, will end Rahul Yatra with flag hoisting at party Srinagar HQ

AICC in-charge of Jammu & Kashmir and party MP Rajni Patil said here Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi will hoist the Tricolour at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar on January 30, and not the Lal Chowk, saying unfurling it there was part of “the RSS agenda”.

“We do not believe in the agenda of the RSS to hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk, where it has already flown high,” Patil said when asked about the plan for Rahul to hoist the national flag on the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30.

The main function to mark the culmination of the Yatra will be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 10:00 IST
