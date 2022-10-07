Bharat Jodo Yatra: Gauri Lankesh’s mother, sister march with Rahul

The mother and sister of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh Friday participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and marched along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Gauri’s mother Indira Lankesh and sister Kavita Lankesh joined the foot march at Bhuvanahalli village of Nagamangala taluk in Karnataka.

Rahul marched hand in hand with the duo, before requesting Indira to follow the march in a car. Rahul escorted her back before continuing the march with Kavita, a filmmaker, who walked for around three kilometres with the Congress leader.

Journalist-turned-activist Gauri Lankesh was assassinated on September 5, 2017. Hindu right-wing group Sanatan Sanstha was named in a charge sheet filed by a Special Investigation Team formed to probe the killing. Gauri was known for her campaigns against right-wing extremism and caste discrimination.