Congress calls off Rahul’s yatra for the day citing ‘security lapse’; J&K police say not informed of ‘large gathering’

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra was suspended for the day on Friday after the Congress alleged a breach of security and mismanagement of the crowd by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

In a brief statement to the press, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who began his yatra from Banihal in Jammu region, said he had to cancel his walk for the day because police arrangements by the J&K administration “unfortunately collapsed completely”. He said police personnel who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen.

The J&K Police, however, said there was no security lapse while pointing out that the organisers had not informed them about a large crowd joining the march from Banihal.

After walking for close to three kilometres in the morning, Gandhi drove through the 2.85 km Jawahar tunnel. After crossing the tunnel, his security team found there was no policeman to provide security at the scheduled halt, after which they did not allow him to step out of the car.

“It’s the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s responsibility to provide security… I hope security will now be ensured for remaining days of the yatra. I don’t know why it happened but tomorrow and day after tomorrow it should not happen,” Gandhi said.

Calling the incident a “big security lapse”, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said that Gandhi’s security team was holding discussions with the J&K administration to ensure that everything goes off smoothly for the next few days.

In a tweet in Hindi, Ramesh said, “Politics has its place but by playing with Rahul Gandhi’s security in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has stooped to its lowest level. India has already lost Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, any government or administration should desist from doing politics on such matters.”

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who walked with Gandhi on Friday morning, alleged that the outer ring of security cordon managed by Jammu and Kashmir Police “simply vanished”.

In a tweet, he said, “I’m witness to this. The outer ring of the cordon which was maintained by the Jammu and Kashmir police simply vanished within minutes of Rahul Gandhi starting to walk. We had just crossed into Kashmir from Jammu and were looking forward to the 11-km walk but unfortunately it had to be cancelled”.

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said that there was a “sudden withdrawal of security personnel from the D-area” which caused a serious security breach in Banihal. “The authorities responsible must answer for this lapse & take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents in future,” he said.

The sudden withdrawal of security personnel from the D-area has caused a serious security breach at the #BharatJodoYatra at Banihal, Kashmir.

Refuting the Congress’s allegations, Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar, who is in charge of security in Kashmir Valley, said: “The Jammu and Kashmir police was not consulted before the Bharat Jodo Yatra was discontinued. We will provide foolproof security (to the yatra).”

“Only authorised persons as identified by organisers and frisked crowd were allowed inside towards the route of the yatra. Organisers and managers of the BJY did not intimate about large gathering from Banihal joining the yatra,” Kumar said.

The Congress leader will resume his journey on Saturday from Awantipora, 33 km from Srinagar. The Yatra is scheduled to conclude on January 30.