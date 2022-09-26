scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress initiates legal action against BJP’s Priti Gandhi for ‘spreading fake, divisive news’

"Be warned! We will not take this lying down. Latest is a police complaint by MP @HibiEden against a particularly vicious bhakt," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during a press briefing. (YouTube)

The Congress party has initiated legal action against BJP leader Priti Gandhi for allegedly “spreading fake and divisive news to disrupt the grand old party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

Sharing the letter of the police complaint written by his party MP Hibi Eden, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “We have initiated legal action in 5 cases of fake and divisive news peddled by BJP leaders and their bhakt online hate factory to hurt #BharatJodoYatra. Be warned! We will not take this lying down. Latest is a police complaint by MP @HibiEden against a particularly vicious bhakt.”

In his complaint, Eden alleged that BJP leader Priti Gandhi had, on September 24, 2022, shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi on her Twitter handle with a caption that read: “Look carefully. Not Bharat Jodo, this is Bharat Todo!!”.

He further stated: “The impression these pictures sought to convey was that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was posing with an individual who had been accused of sloganeering ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on a previous occasion.”

Pointing out that “the individuals in the photographs were two separate and distinct people,” Eden stated: “Priti Gandhi then deleted the tweet and immediately uploaded another one to double down on her messaging making base and vulgar insinuations without the scantest regard for the individuals involved.”

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey on Monday from Shornur in Kerala’s Palakkad district with hundreds of party workers accompanying Rahul Gandhi in the walk. The morning leg of the march, which entered its 19th day, will cover 12.3 km and halt at Pattambi.

The Congress party tweeted that the yatra entered Palakkad district with “excitement and hope”. “…And we can’t wait to start this journey with you,” Congress tweeted.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan joined Gandhi in the morning session of the yatra.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 12:16:16 pm
