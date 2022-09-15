Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong hints at East-West tour after Kanyakumari to Kashmir trip

As the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, led by Rahul Gandhi, completed a week, the party indicated on Thursday that it could embark on another yatra – from Gujarat in the West to Arunachal Pradesh in the East – after the completion of this yatra next year.

The party argued that the yatra has created a new “image” for the Congress and is set to transform Indian politics while strengthening the Congress’s party organisation.

Addressing a media interaction in Kerala’s Kollam, AICC general secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh said, “It is possible that with the success of this yatra, next year we will have an East to West yatra. Because in India whenever you do something there will be people asking you why are you not doing something else? For everything you do, there are five questions why you are not doing this. So I want to take this head-on and say it is possible that in 2023 the yatra will be from Porbandar in Gujarat to Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh. It is possible that we will have this yatra.”

He said such mass contact programmes are the only way to transform Indian politics. “I believe the Bharat Jodo Yatra will transform Indian politics and strengthen the Congress party organisation. And the manner in which the BJP is attacking the yatra every day… The BJP has been doing Bharat thodo for a long time… Now it is doing Congress thodo. What happened in Goa, for instance, is an example of the diversion that the BJP wants to create. One day container, second day T-shirt, third day shoes, fourth day something else, fifth day Goa… they will do this every day to divert the people’s attention away from Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Ramesh said.