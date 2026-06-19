Bharat is now a trusted global partner for world, PM Narendra Modi tells diaspora

Underlining the uncertainty and disruptions that defined prevailing geopolitical conditions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sought to stress on the trust between nations and equal partnership with the Global South for the larger benefit of mankind – adding that Bharat had emerged as a trusted global partner.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, which he defined as the bridge between India and Europe, at an event in Paris, PM Modi also sought to underline that while India’s status as a trusted partner had led to the invigoration of its business relationships with several nations, the aspirations and ambitions of 140 crore Indians were the fuel for its continuing journey towards development back home.

“There was (a) time when relations between nations were defined by business. Today, along with business, trust has become as important. Every nation wants a reliable supply chain, stable partnership… every nation is looking for a partner in whom trust can be reposed for the long term. And in this era, India is emerging as a trusted partner in the world,” he said.

“Today, the world is going through an era of uncertainty and disruptions. In such a time, India and France’s partnership is becoming a strong pillar of trust, stability and cooperation,” he added.

The last 12 years, he said, were an era underlined by the capability, dreams and aspirations of 140 crore Indians and had witnessed India’s GDP, the number of its airports and universities double even as its highway construction speed has gone up three times, and metro network four times.

Speaking at the VivaTech 2026 in Paris.@VivaTech https://t.co/x6EZICKUWJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2026

“Exports have increased 35 times… mobile manufacturing units have seen an increase of 100 times. Bharat is now the world’s second largest mobile phone manufacturer. This speed and progress have resulted in India becoming the world’s fastest growing major economy,” he said.

During the G7 Summit in Evian, PM Modi said that he had stressed on making trust-based partnerships, urging that it was required to move forward with nations of the Global South as equal partners.

India’s message at the Summit, he said, was that global governance will only be effective when it is inclusive; global growth will only be sustainable when it is shared and global technology will only be beneficial for mankind when it is trusted.

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“New energy is visible in business relations between India and the rest of the world. India’s trade with France is increasing continuously; in the last few years, India has signed free trade agreements with several nations. Whether it is the European Union, United Kingdom – India is signing agreements with each nation and region,” he said.

Underlining the strengthening bond between India and France, he said, “From defence to space and nuclear, AI and critical minerals to high-speed railways, we will move forward together in every field. Whether it is solar energy or cooperation in the field of AI, India and France, together, are developing solutions which are for the benefit of all mankind.”

After co-chairing the Global AI Summit, both nations were, next year, scheduled to launch the Trishna satellite.

“Trishna satellite will contribute towards ensuring global food and water security… your contribution in all these government-to-government initiatives is very significant,” he told the audience.