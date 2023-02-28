Bharat Gaurav train to showcase Gujarat launched: All you need to know

The Indian Railways Tuesday introduced a Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train as part of the ‘Garvi Gujarat’ tour dedicated to showcase the state of Gujarat under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, according to an official statement. The train is set to depart from Delhi’s Safdarjung station today.

What is the cost of travelling on the Deluxe AC tourist trains?

The Deluxe AC tourist trains are priced between Rs 52,250/- per person in AC II tier, Rs 67,140 per person for AC I (Cabin), and Rs 77,400/- per person for AC I (Coupe). The amount covers the train journey, night stay at AC hotels, all meals (vegetarian only), sightseeing, travel insurance, and tour guide services among other things.

What is the duration of the ‘Garvi Gujarat’ tour?

The tour is for 8 days.

What does the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train entail?

The Deluxe AC tourist trains are fully air-conditioned with only AC I and AC II tiers. According to the official website of IRCTC, these trains can accommodate 156 passengers, and are equipped with CCTV cameras for security reasons, washrooms having shower cubicles, common areas with sofas, reading lights, infotainment systems, an in-house library among other facilities.

What are the additional features of the train?

The IRCTC will ensure all necessary health precautionary measures and make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.

Moreover, the Railways has partnered with online gateways for providing EMI payment options that would help passengers break the total amount into small EMIs.

What locations will the tour cover?

The tour entails visits to prominent pilgrimage and heritage sites in Gujarat, including the Statue of Unity, UNESCO- recognised world heritage site Champaner archaeological park, Somnath, Dwarka, Nageshwar, and Beyt Dwarka. It will also cover Akshardham temple in Ahmedabad, Sabarmati Ashram, Modhera Sun temple and Patan, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Railways.

What are Bharat Gaurav trains though?

The Indian Railways, in the year 2021, had launched the Bharat Gaurav scheme in an attempt to promote and attract tourism business around the country. Private players can opt for these trains on lease from the Railways, and run them on theme-based circuits. The operators, thus, will have the freedom to decide the routes, fares, quality of services and, most importantly, the tariff, under the scheme.

The Railways, through the policy, has attempted to liberalise and simplify the operations that were earlier carried out mostly by IRCTC.

For the purpose of this scheme, the Railways has earmarked 3,033 ICF coaches, roughly translating to 150 trains. Each train will likely have between 14 and 20 coaches (including two guard coaches or SLR).

Who are these ‘private players’?

The scheme, under the government’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative, is essentially targeted at tour operators though any entity can run these trains, including state governments. The official website of the Bharat Gaurav trains mentions, “Any Individual, Partnership firm, Company, Society, Trust, Joint venture, Consortium with valid credentials” can take the trains on lease.

The operators can avail the custody of these train by registering on the portal after paying a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,00,000/- (one lakh only).

Explained | The Bharat Gaurav scheme launched by Railways for private players

How can the private players/operators use Bharat Gaurav trains?

Firstly, the operators need to create a username and password on the government’s Bharat Gaurav trains online portal (https://bharatgauravtrains.indianrailways.gov.in/), following which they can register themselves to place their demand for Bharat Gaurav train rake.

For how long can operators take the trains on lease?

The tour operators can take the trains on lease for a minimum of 2 years and a “maximum period of up to the residual codal life of the coaches,” according to the website.

What all will the operators be responsible for?

Once taken under lease, the operators will need to be responsible for end-to-end, comprehensive services to the passengers such as accommodation facilities, meals, local arrangements, sightseeing, tour guides and more. They cannot use the trains as ordinary transport trains between an origin and destination.

They have the liberty to to adopt their own business model as well as decide the tariff to be charged from the tourists, the website states.

What does the government mean by ‘theme-based’ trains?

By theme-based circuits, the railways is referring to trains such as Guru Kripa which travels to all places related to Guru Nanak or a Ramayana-themed train that touch upon places related to Lord Ram, according to a statement by the railways.

What are the other kinds of Bharat Gaurav trains?

Other Bharat Gaurav trains by the IRCTC include a mix of Sleeper (non-AC), AC III and AC II tier coaches. These trains have a seating capacity of 600-700, and are quipped with CCTV cameras in common areas, pantry car, infotainment system and more.

How can tourists or passengers avail the services of the Bharat Gaurav trains?

Passengers can avail the services of the Bharat Gaurav trains by registering on the IRCTC portal (www.irctc.co.in).