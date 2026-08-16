‘Bharat can’t simply remain a market’: Modi calls for developing drones, hypersonic tech

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 16, 2026 10:13 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday emphasised the need for Aatmanirbharta in defence and called for India to emerge as a global supplier of next-generation defence technologies.
“There is no alternative to being self-reliant in defence. When countries around the world are increasingly thinking about their own interests, Bharat cannot simply remain a market for the world. We must develop drones and counter-drone systems, and take leadership in hypersonic defence technologies,” he said in his 2026 Independence Day address to the nation.
Modi said the nation should no longer live by depending on other countries.
“There may be many things available in the world that are cheaper and can be obtained more quickly. But relying on them does not build our own capabilities, nor does it test the strength of our capabilities. Therefore, we must strengthen our own capacities and protect our own interests ourselves. That is why we are moving forward with a firm resolve for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The hearts of Indians are connecting with initiatives like Make in India, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local,” the PM further said.
Modi also highlighted cybersecurity as an area of defence where the nation can harness the capabilities of the youth for the benefit of the country and the world.
“The nature of warfare is changing today; there is no longer a guarantee that conflict will be confined to the borders. Modern warfare can target refineries, the banking sector, or data centres, in a sense, a new form of combat where infrastructure and factories are being destroyed. We announced ‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’ some years ago, and work on it is progressing rapidly,” he said.
The prime minister also informed that India’s defence exports have risen significantly, with Indian weapons reaching about 100 countries.
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“The civil defence systems that have developed in our country in accordance with the wars of the last century have become outdated. In the coming days, we will create a vibrant network of civil defence. We will familiarise them with modern systems. We are going to create a huge voluntary force of civil defence to overcome modern challenges,” PM Modi further said.
He also highlighted the growing role of women in nation-building, including in the defence forces. “Our daughters graduating from the NDA (National Defence Academy) are demonstrating the capability to lead the nation’s military with great confidence and authority,” he said.