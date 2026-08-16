‘Bharat can’t simply remain a market’: Modi calls for developing drones, hypersonic tech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday emphasised the need for Aatmanirbharta in defence and called for India to emerge as a global supplier of next-generation defence technologies.

“There is no alternative to being self-reliant in defence. When countries around the world are increasingly thinking about their own interests, Bharat cannot simply remain a market for the world. We must develop drones and counter-drone systems, and take leadership in hypersonic defence technologies,” he said in his 2026 Independence Day address to the nation.

Modi said the nation should no longer live by depending on other countries.

“There may be many things available in the world that are cheaper and can be obtained more quickly. But relying on them does not build our own capabilities, nor does it test the strength of our capabilities. Therefore, we must strengthen our own capacities and protect our own interests ourselves. That is why we are moving forward with a firm resolve for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The hearts of Indians are connecting with initiatives like Make in India, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local,” the PM further said.