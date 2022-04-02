Bharat Biotech to slow down Covaxin production

Foreseeing a decline in demand, Bharat Biotech has announced that it will slow down production of Covaxin after completing its obligations to procurement agencies. Covaxin is the second most commonly used Covid-19 vaccine in India and the only one being administered to those between ages 15 and 17 years under the government’s programme.

The company will focus on facility maintenance and process optimisation. “As all existing facilities were repurposed for the manufacture of COVAXIN, with continuous production during the past year, to meet the public health emergency of COVID-19, these upgrades were due,” the company stated. “Certain highly sophisticated equipment, which was required to enhance the process stringency, was unavailable during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

So far, 30.78 crore doses of Covaxin have been administered in India, according to data from the government’s CoWIN portal. The company was supplying over 5 crore to 6 crore doses of the vaccine every month.

The company has assured that the “improvements” do not change in the quality of the vaccine and certificates that have already been issued to people will remain valid.