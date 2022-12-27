Covid-19: Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine to cost Rs 800 for private, Rs 325 for government supplies

Bharat Biotech International Limited’s (BBIL) intranasal vaccine, iNCOVACC, has been priced at Rs 800 for private markets and Rs 325 for government supplies, excluding GST. The vaccine is available on the CoWIN portal.

In a press release Tuesday, Bharat Biotech said the jab will be rolled out in the fourth week of January in 2023.

iNCOVACC is the first intranasal Covid vaccine to receive approval for both the primary two-dose schedule, as well as a heterologous booster dose. Earlier in December, the vaccine maker had received Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSO) approval for the latter.

According to the release, Phase-III trials of iNCOVACC (as a two dose regimen) were conducted for safety, immunogenicity in approximately 3100 subjects, in 14 trial sites across India. For the heterologous booster dose, studies were conducted for safety and immunogenicity in 875 subjects.

Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of BBIL, said: “We have developed Covaxin and iNCOVACC, two COVID vaccines from two different platforms, with two different delivery systems. The vectored intranasal delivery platform gives us the capability for rapid product development, scale-up, easy and painless immunisation during public health emergencies and pandemics.”

iNCOVACC was developed in partnership with Washington University, St Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in pre-clinical studies for efficacy.