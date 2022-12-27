scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Covid-19: Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine to cost Rs 800 for private, Rs 325 for government supplies

iNCOVACC is the world's first intranasal vaccine for Covid to receive approval for the primary two-dose schedule, and as a heterologous booster dose.

A press release from the vaccine maker said the jab will be rolled out in the fourth week of January, 2023. (File/Representational)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Bharat Biotech International Limited’s (BBIL) intranasal vaccine, iNCOVACC, has been priced at Rs 800 for private markets and Rs 325 for government supplies, excluding GST. The vaccine is available on the CoWIN portal.

In a press release Tuesday, Bharat Biotech said the jab will be rolled out in the fourth week of January in 2023.

Don't miss |COVID-19 vaccine booster shot: Here’s all you need to know about Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine

iNCOVACC is the first intranasal Covid vaccine to receive approval for both the primary two-dose schedule, as well as a heterologous booster dose. Earlier in December, the vaccine maker had received Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSO) approval for the latter.

According to the release, Phase-III trials of iNCOVACC (as a two dose regimen) were conducted for safety, immunogenicity in approximately 3100 subjects, in 14 trial sites across India. For the heterologous booster dose, studies were conducted for safety and immunogenicity in 875 subjects.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...

Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of BBIL, said: “We have developed Covaxin and iNCOVACC, two COVID vaccines from two different platforms, with two different delivery systems. The vectored intranasal delivery platform gives us the capability for rapid product development, scale-up, easy and painless immunisation during public health emergencies and pandemics.”

iNCOVACC was developed in partnership with Washington University, St Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in pre-clinical studies for efficacy.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 02:06:25 pm
Next Story

When Kapoors ‘overreacted’ on Kareena Kapoor attending Harvard Summer School: ‘Kapoor girl with no brain has gone to Harvard’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close