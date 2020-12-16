Covaxin produces robust immune response with no serious adverse events, show Phase 1 results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being briefed during a visit to the Bharat Biotech facility (File)

The Covid-19 vaccine being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech has been found to be well tolerated in all dose groups with no serious adverse events and produced robust immune response, interim findings from Phase I trials revealed.

The Hyderabad-based company, which is developing Covaxin, in collaboration with National Institute of Virology, an ICMR institute in Pune, has started phase-III trials only recently, and is yet to enroll all the participants as per its design.

“Reactogenicity was absent in the majority of participants, with mild events. The majority of adverse events were mild and were resolved. One serious adverse event was reported, which was found to be unrelated to vaccination. All three vaccine formulations resulted in robust immune responses comparable to a panel of convalescent serum,” according to the findings that have appeared on medRxiv, a preprint server. A preprint is a version of a scientific manuscript posted on a public server prior to formal peer review.

Covaxin is stored between 2 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, which is compatible with all national immunisation programme cold chain requirements.

According to the document, after the first vaccination, local and systemic adverse events were predominantly mild or moderate in severity and resolved rapidly, without any prescribed medication. A similar trend was observed after the second shot was administered. Pain at the injection site was the most common local adverse event.

“One serious adverse event was reported. The participant was vaccinated on July 30. Five days later, the participant reported symptoms of Covid-19 and was found to be positive for SARS-CoV-2,” according to the findings.

“The symptoms were mild in nature, but the patient was admitted to the hospital on August 15. The participant was discharged on August 22 following a negative nucleic acid result. The event was not causally associated with the vaccine,” the findings showed.

Last week, it had applied to the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India’s drug regulator, seeking emergency-use approval for Covaxin. Its application was based mainly on the safety data from Phase-I and Phase-II trials. Bharat Biotech is expected to complete the trial process by February, according to a person privy to progress in the vaccine’s testing.

The Phase III randomised double-blind placebo-controlled multi-centre trial will cover around 28,500 subjects aged 18 years and above. It is being conducted in around 25 sites across 10 states.

Besides, Covaxin, four other vaccines are under different phases of clinical trial in India with the Serum Institute of India conducting Phase III trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine while the indigenously developed vaccine by Zydus Cadila has completed Phase II clinical trial in the country.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has started combined phase two and and three clinical trials of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India. Also, Biological E. Ltd has started early Phase I and II human trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, officials had said last week.

