Banking services hit, normal life disrupted in some states on 1st day of trade unions’ strike

Public dealings at some bank branches were hit and public transport services were thrown out of gear in a few states, including West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as thousands of workers on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against policies of the Union government.

Workers staged protests at several places, and unions claimed the agitation has had an impact in coal mining belts in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

However, essential services like healthcare, electricity and fuel supplies remained unaffected and public offices as well as educational institutions were not impacted by the strike, which was called by nearly a dozen trade unions, news agency PTI reported.

The two-day strike was called by the joint forum of central trade unions in protest against government policies which they say would affect workers, farmers and common people.

Their demands include the scrapping of the labour codes, no privatisation in any form, scrapping of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers.

“There is a bandh-like situation in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Haryana and Jharkhand,” the forum said in a statement.

According to the forum, agitations were held in many industrial areas across states like Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

After HC intervention, Kerala govt issues order against general strike

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the LDF government to forthwith issue orders prohibiting its employees from abstaining from work as part of the two-day nationwide strike. The interim direction was issued by a bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly on a PIL by one Chandra Chooden Nair S. The order was confirmed by advocate Sajith Kumar V who appeared for the petitioner in the matter.

Following the HC’s intervention, the government declared that unauthorised absence of employees participating in the strike would be treated as ‘dies non’.

Offices across Kerala reported thin attendance on Monday and all educational institutions remained closed. State road transport buses as well as auto-rickshaws and private buses were off the road but essential services, including supply of milk, hospital and ambulance services were not affected.

In West Bengal, normal life was hit with protesters blocking roads and stopping movement of trains at some stations.

Transactions at many public sector banks were impacted as employees did not report for duty. Besides, there were delays in cheque clearances and government treasury operations were also affected by the strike. However, there was hardly any impact on the functioning of new-generation private sector banks and foreign banks.

According to the PTI report, operations of the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India, were by and large normal, according to the reports from various regions. The impact of the strike is prominent in eastern India as many branches of public sector banks were closed.

(With PTI inputs)