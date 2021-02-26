Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Trade, transport unions strike; farmers to join

Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Trade and transport unions, joined by farmers, will stage a nationwide protest on Friday. (PTI Photo/File)

Bharat Bandh Live Updates: Trade unions have called for a nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Friday, demanding a review of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. They claim the amendments to the law regime are “complicated”, “regressive” and “draconian”. More than eight crore traders from some 40,000 business organisations are expected to join the strike by keeping their establishments closed today.

Lakhs of trucks are also expected to stay off the roads with the All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA), an apex body representing around one crore road transporters in India, deciding to join the protest. The AITWA is demanding the E-Way Bill to be replaced with e-invoice and immediate reduction in diesel prices.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the farmers’ union spearheading the protests at Delhi’s borders, also appealed to farmers to participate in a peacefully manner in the strike.

Essential services will remain functional through the day, including medical, milk and vegetable shops.

Some of the other prominent organisations taking part in the bandh are All India FMCG Distributors Association, Federation of Aluminium Utensils Manufacturers Association, Northern India Spices Traders Association, All India Cosmetic Manufacturers Association, All India Women Entrepreneurs Association and All India Computer Dealers Associations.