Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Farmers mark one year of Presidential assent to agri laws

Bharat bandh: Bank officers’ union extends support

The All India Bank Officers’ Confederation has extended its support to the bandh on Monday. It has requested the government to have a dialogue with the farmers on their demands and rescind the three laws at the centre of the standoff. The confederation said that its affiliates and state units will join in solidarity with the protest actions of the farmers all over the country on Monday.

Kerala: Ruling LDF calls for bandh on September 27

Kerala’s ruling LDF has also called for a state-wide hartal on September 27 to express solidarity with the farmers. This call was announced by LDF convenor and CPI(M) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan after the meeting of the leaders of the ruling party alliance in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking to the media, Vijayaraghavan said five lakh people will participate in the protest. He claimed that over 100 organisations, including motor transport workers, bank employees and farmers' groups, have extended their support to the LDF agitation.