Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Farmers mark one year of Presidential assent to agri laws

Bharat Bandh Live News Updates: A nation-wide strike will be observed from 6 am till 4 pm today after the farmers group Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called for a Bharat Bandh, to mark the first anniversary of the three controversial farm laws getting Presidential assent.
Throughout the duration of the strike, the SKM has called for the closure of government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments. However, all emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies, will be exempted. The bandh will be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner, the SKM has assured.
The strike has garnered support from various political parties. While Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has extended support to the bandh, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has announced he will participate in the nationwide strike. The Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu governments, too, have declared complete support to the Bandh. Congress has also said it will be joining the protests on Monday.