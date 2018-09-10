Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Shutdown to be observed between 9 am and 3 pm

Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Congress has claimed the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up by around 50 per cent while the excise duties on petrol and diesel have risen by 211 and 443 per cent respectively since 2014. Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Congress has claimed the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up by around 50 per cent while the excise duties on petrol and diesel have risen by 211 and 443 per cent respectively since 2014.

The Congress has called for a Bharat bandh on Monday to protest against rising fuel prices as well as the fall in the value of the Rupee in comparison to the US Dollar. In what is being termed as the first joint political action by the Opposition in several months, the Congress has claimed that 21 parties, including SP, BSP, TMC, DMK and RJD, as well as several chambers of commerce and traders’ bodies, have backed its Bharat bandh call. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made it clear that it would not join the shutdown call by the Congress, IANS reported.

Moreover, five Left Front parties have given a separate call for bandh over the hike in fuel prices, the problem of farmers and unemployment issues. Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala has said the bandh would be observed across the country between 9 am and 3 pm, so as not to inconvenience the people.

Trinamool Congress has said it would organise street protests but would not enforce a shutdown in West Bengal, while the BJD-led Odisha government on Saturday directed all schools to remain closed on Monday.