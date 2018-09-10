Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
  • Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Shutdown to be observed between 9 am and 3 pm
Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Shutdown to be observed between 9 am and 3 pm

Bharat Bandh Today Live News Updates: The Congress, which has called for a Bharat Bandh today over rising fuel prices and depreciation of the rupee, has appealed to party workers to maintain peace and not to associate with any violent protests.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 10, 2018 6:55:42 am
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Congress has claimed the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up by around 50 per cent while the excise duties on petrol and diesel have risen by 211 and 443 per cent respectively since 2014.

The Congress has called for a Bharat bandh on Monday to protest against rising fuel prices as well as the fall in the value of the Rupee in comparison to the US Dollar. In what is being termed as the first joint political action by the Opposition in several months, the Congress has claimed that 21 parties, including SP, BSP, TMC, DMK and RJD, as well as several chambers of commerce and traders’ bodies, have backed its Bharat bandh call. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made it clear that it would not join the shutdown call by the Congress, IANS reported.

Moreover, five Left Front parties have given a separate call for bandh over the hike in fuel prices, the problem of farmers and unemployment issues. Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala has said the bandh would be observed across the country between 9 am and 3 pm, so as not to inconvenience the people.

Trinamool Congress has said it would organise street protests but would not enforce a shutdown in West Bengal, while the BJD-led Odisha government on Saturday directed all schools to remain closed on Monday.

Congress-led Bharat Bandh today over rising petrol, diesel prices. Follow LIVE Updates here

06:50 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
Shops, schools to remain open in Tamil Nadu today

In Tamil Nadu, state transport buses will operate as usual. Educational institutions will also remain open today. Shops in Chennai will also remain open. While Stalin-led DMK has extended support to the bandh call, AIADMK has urged the Centre to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel by 50 per cent

06:46 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
Congress workers block train in Odisha
05:56 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
What are the demands of the Opposition?

An immediate reduction of central excise duty and excessive VAT in the states, bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST are amongst some of the demands of the Opposition.  Bharat Bandh on Monday: All you need to know 

05:48 (IST) 10 Sep 2018
Congress claims support of 21 parties

The Congress, which announced the bandh last week, claimed as many as 21 opposition parties have extended support. Read more

Bharat bandh, National Security Act, NSA, former BSP MLA Yogesh Verma, meerut police, India news, Indian Express news Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Left Front chairman Biman Bose has called for a 12-hour strike from 6 am to 6 pm on Monday across West Bengal.

The Congress has demanded an immediate reduction of central excise duty and excessive VAT in the states and bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST. The Congress has claimed that SP, BSP, NCP, TMC, RLD, RJD, CPI, CPM, AIDUF, NC, JMM, JVM, DMK, AAP, TDP, Kerala Congress (M), RSP, IUML, Lok Tantric Janata Dal - S Yadav and Swabhiman Paksha - R Shetty have backed their Bharat Bandh call. Left Front chairman Biman Bose has called for a 12-hour strike from 6 am to 6 pm on Monday across West Bengal. Congress leader Ajay Maken has alleged that the BJP government kept on raising excise duty on fuel even as international crude oil prices have come down. "The government has collected Rs 11 crore as excise duty by burdening people and robbing them," he said. All you need to know about today's Bharat bandh.

