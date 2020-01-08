Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Banking, transport services may be hit due to trade unions’ strike against Modi govt’s policies

Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: PSU banks are likely to be amongst the most affected, with services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing and instrument issuance expected to be impacted due to the strike. Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: PSU banks are likely to be amongst the most affected, with services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing and instrument issuance expected to be impacted due to the strike.

Bharat Bandh Today, 8th January 2020 LIVE Updates: Banking, transport and other services across the country are likely to be hit Wednesday as trade unions have called for a day-long strike as part of a Bharat bandh call. Ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs) — INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC — along with various sectoral independent federations and associations will protest against the “anti-people” policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

PSU banks like Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank are likely to be amongst the most affected, with services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing and instrument issuance expected to be impacted due to the strike. However, services at private sector banks are unlikely to be impacted. Several banks have already informed stock exchanges about the strike and its impact on banking services.

Other than banking, transport and other key services are also likely to be disrupted in many states due to this Bharat bandh call. West Bengal and Kerala are likely to be the most affected due to the strike.