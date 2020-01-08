Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Banking, transport services may be hit due to trade unions’ strike against Modi govt’s policies

Bharat Bandh Today, 8th January 2020 LIVE Updates: Banking, transport and other services across the country are likely to be hit Wednesday as trade unions have called for a day-long strike as part of a Bharat bandh call. Ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs) — INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC — along with various sectoral independent federations and associations will protest against the “anti-people” policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.
PSU banks like Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank are likely to be amongst the most affected, with services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing and instrument issuance expected to be impacted due to the strike. However, services at private sector banks are unlikely to be impacted. Several banks have already informed stock exchanges about the strike and its impact on banking services.
Other than banking, transport and other key services are also likely to be disrupted in many states due to this Bharat bandh call. West Bengal and Kerala are likely to be the most affected due to the strike.
Highlights
The Bharat Bandh called by the Central Trade Unions (CTUs) on Wednesday to protest against the “anti-people” policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre may not affect normal life in Karnataka. Banking services, including ATMs, may be affected since employees of major banks are expected to participate in the strike. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) services are unlikely to be affected since the management of both corporations have warned their employees of disciplinary action if they participated in the nationwide strike. Read more here
