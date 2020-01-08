Follow Us:
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Banking, transport services may be hit due to trade unions’ strike against Modi govt’s policies

Bharat Bandh Today, 8th January 2020 LIVE Updates: Banking, transport and other services across the country are likely to be hit Wednesday as trade unions have called for a day-long strike as part of a Bharat bandh call. Ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs) — INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC — along with various sectoral independent federations and associations will protest against the “anti-people” policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

PSU banks like Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank are likely to be amongst the most affected, with services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing and instrument issuance expected to be impacted due to the strike. However, services at private sector banks are unlikely to be impacted. Several banks have already informed stock exchanges about the strike and its impact on banking services.

Other than banking, transport and other key services are also likely to be disrupted in many states due to this Bharat bandh call. West Bengal and Kerala are likely to be the most affected due to the strike.

    Bharat bandh unlikely to disrupt life in Karnataka

    The Bharat Bandh called by the Central Trade Unions (CTUs) on Wednesday to protest against the “anti-people” policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre may not affect normal life in Karnataka. Banking services, including ATMs, may be affected since employees of major banks are expected to participate in the strike. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) services are unlikely to be affected since the management of both corporations have warned their employees of disciplinary action if they participated in the nationwide strike. Read more here

    Hi, welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog. Stay tuned to track the latest developments on Bharat Bandh.

    Condemning the JNU violence and similar incidents in other universities, the trade unions expressed their solidarity with students and teachers all over India. The unions will also protest against privatisation in railways, corporatisation of 49 defence production units and forced merger of banks.

    “We expect participation of not less than 25 crores of working people. The Ministry of Labour has failed to assure any of the demands of workers which called a meeting on January 2, 2020. The attitude of the government is that of contempt towards labour as we construe from its policies and actions,” the statement further said.

    About 60 organisations of students and elected office-bearers of some universities have also decided to join the strike to protest against increased fee structure and commercialisation of education. Also, over 175 farmers and agricultural workers unions will extend its support to workers’ demands and observe January 8 as Gramin Bharat Bandh along with their charter of demands.

