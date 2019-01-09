Bharat bandh LIVE updates: Extent of participation shows anger against govt policies, says trade union
Bharat bandh today LIVE UPDATES: Traders are protesting against the government's "anti-labour policies".
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Trade unions will continue their strike across the country Wednesday. The first day of the 48-hour Bharat bandh was largely peaceful barring sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal. In Kerala, transportation services took a hit with public transport going off the roads and trains being halted. In Mumbai too, commuters were left stranded as the strike coincided with an agitation by BEST employees. As several employees have chosen to remain at home, banking and postal services were affected in several parts of the country as well.
Traders are protesting against the government’s “anti-labour policies”. Leaders said the active participation of workers on Tuesday indicated the extent of anger and resentment against the policies of the government, news agency PTI reported. The strike is supported by nearly all major independent federations of central employees, state employees and the employees of banks, insurance, telecom, and other service sectors.
In Kerala, trains halted, delayed due to Bharat bandh 2019
In Kerala, transportation services took a hit during the first day of the Bharat bandh. Trains were stopped from departing from Thiruvananthapuram, Tripunithura, Shoranur stations, while some trains were delayed as protesters blocked tracks. Venad Express, Jan Shatabdi and Raptisagar Express were delayed, reported PTI.
(PTI Photo)
Bharat bandh in West Bengal
On Day 1 of the strike in West Bengal, normal life was largely unaffected apart from small clashes in some parts of the state. A school bus was pelted with stones in Champadali area of North 24 Parganas. According to the police, hundreds of bandh supporters were arrested yesterday for blocking roads, railway and Metro lines, pelting stones and vandalising government vehicles. Read The Indian Express' report.
Express Explains: Attempt to rejuvenate workers, gain momentum
In West Bengal, the CPM’s call for strike can be seen as an attempt to find its voice at a time when the Trinamool Congress and BJP have emerged as the two main forces for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While the bandh has failed to elicit a response from the general public, a political observer said the party’s display of manpower on the streets may boost its image and rejuvenate its workers at the grassroots level ahead of its planned brigade rally in February.
Bharat bandh enters Day 2
On the second day of the 48-hour Bharat bandh, education institutions and commercial establishments are likely to remain closed in several cities across the country. Trade union leaders, who are leading the strike, believe the extent of participation reflects the anger among workers against the government's labour policies. Follow our live blog through the day for the latest news and upates.
Bharat Bandh today LIVE updates
On the first day of the two-day Bharat bandh called by trade unions, small clashes were reported in West Bengal, but normal life largely prevailed. In Mumbai, the strike and an agitation by BEST employees was held simultaneously, affecting some 25 lakh commuters in the bustling city. In Kerala, educational institutions and commercial establishments will remain closed Wednesday. In Kolkata, effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were burnt by protesters. Clashes were reported in several parts of the state, including Howrah, Siliguri, Bardhaman, Birbhum, North and South 24 Paraganas.
Banking operations were partially affected after two leading bank unions joined the strike. However, State Bank of India (SBI) and private sector banks reported no impact in their operations.
The strike has been called to protest by 10 trade unions against alleged anti-people policies of the central government. It is supported by nearly all major independent federations of central employees, state employees and the employees of banks, insurance, telecom, and other service sectors.
