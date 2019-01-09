Bharat bandh LIVE updates: Extent of participation shows anger against govt policies, says trade union

Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Trade unions will continue their strike across the country Wednesday. The first day of the 48-hour Bharat bandh was largely peaceful barring sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal. In Kerala, transportation services took a hit with public transport going off the roads and trains being halted. In Mumbai too, commuters were left stranded as the strike coincided with an agitation by BEST employees. As several employees have chosen to remain at home, banking and postal services were affected in several parts of the country as well.

Traders are protesting against the government’s “anti-labour policies”. Leaders said the active participation of workers on Tuesday indicated the extent of anger and resentment against the policies of the government, news agency PTI reported. The strike is supported by nearly all major independent federations of central employees, state employees and the employees of banks, insurance, telecom, and other service sectors.