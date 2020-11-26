Bharat bandh: Complete shutdown in Kerala, clashes and road blockades disrupt life in Bengal

Normal traffic was affected in Kolkata's Shyambazar on Thursday due to the nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions

Normal life came to a complete halt in Left-ruled Kerala while it was partially affected in West Bengal, Tripura, Tamil Nadu and Odisha due to the 24-hour nationwide strike called by various trade unions in protest against the Centre’s economic policies and contentious farm laws. While intermittent clashes between Left activists and police were reported in several parts of Bengal, other states saw road blockades, leading to disruption of vehicular movement.

The bandh, called by 10 central trade unions, except the BJP-aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, was near total in Kerala, with government offices, business establishments and banks remaining shut. The streets were also deserted as private buses, auto rickshaws and taxis did not ply.

All shops in Hatibagan, a major shopping hub, in Kolkata were closed on the day of the strike on Thursday

In state capital Thiruvananthapuram, where trade unions like CITU and INTUC wield considerable influence, the bandh saw shops and businesses remaining closed and police vehicles ferried people to hospitals from railway stations and bus stands. In financial hub Kochi, metro services witnessed no interruptions even though the number of passengers dropped significantly.

While state-owned KSRTC buses kept away from roads for the public, some of them were seen ferrying Sabarimala pilgrims, who were exempted from the strike. However, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the trade unions did not hold mass rallies but organised protest gatherings and human chains across the state.

In West Bengal, activists of CPI(M)-affiliated outfits like CITU and DYFI hit the streets in Jadavpur, Garia, Kamalgazi, Lake Town and Dumdum areas in Kolkata

The Kerala Vyparai Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, the largest body of traders in the state, has left upon the units to decide for themselves if they want to down shutters taking into account the safety factors.

Besides the trade unions, some bank associations took part in the strike. While State Bank of India and private sector banks were functional across India, operations in public sector banks where participating unions have a strong hold were impacted.

In West Bengal, activists of CPI(M)-affiliated outfits like CITU and DYFI hit the streets in Jadavpur, Garia, Kamalgazi, Lake Town and Dumdum areas in Kolkata and forced shopkeepers to pull down shutters. A large police contingent was deployed in and around the city to oversee smooth flow of traffic and avoid any flare ups.

The number of road transport was less today than usual in West Bengal

While the ruling Trinamool Congress government did not support the strike, they said it backed the economic issues on which the Left and Congress were protesting.

A group of activists also picketed outside Howrah railway station, one of the major entry points into Kolkata, asking taxi operators to stop services. Protesters clashed with the police in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district and resorted to burning tyres and breaking the windscreen of buses in Coochbehar and Jhargram districts, PTI reported.

In a bid to enforce the bandh, several agitators squatted on railway tracks, throwing suburban train services in the Sealdah division out of gear, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said. TV channels showed CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty and a group of protesters blocking railway tracks at Jadavpur station in south Kolkata.

All the shops were open in Dharmatala's New Market but the footfall was low

“Banana leaves were thrown on overhead wires at Mathurapur and Hotor railway stations in Sealdah south

section, thus affecting train movement,” PTI quoted an Eastern Railway spokesperson as saying.

Metro train services were not disrupted even though police thwarted a bid by a group of Forward Bloc supporters to enter the Central metro station on the North-South line to prevent commuters from boarding the trains.

In neighbouring Odisha, trade union activists staged road blockade in state capital Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Khurda, Rayagada and Paradip even though no untoward incidents were reported from any part of the state. Holding placards and banners demanding immediate repeal of “anti-farmer” and “anti-worker” laws and measures and privatisation of public sector units, protesters took out rallies in different areas of the state.

A group of activists also picketed outside Howrah railway station, one of the major entry points into Kolkata, asking taxi operators to stop services

Most shops and markets were closed and movement of vehicles was skeletal in Tripura — a former Left bastion. Government offices and banks were open. President of Tripura unit of CITU, Manik Dey, however, alleged that BJP supporters vandalised the party office in Agartala.

“The BJP supporters pelted stones, damaged a few motorbikes and broke the signboard of the office. We condemn the incident. It is a sign of frustration of BJP workers,” PTI quoted Dey as saying.

