Bharat Bandh News Today Live Updates: Banking operations may be hit as unions, farmers enforce nationwide strike

Today Bharat Bandh, 12 February 2026 Live News Updates: A nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ is being observed on Thursday, February 12, 2026, with banking services among the key sectors likely to be affected. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not declared a holiday, several public sector banks have flagged possible disruptions following a strike call by employee unions.

Bharat Bandh on February 12: What services could get hit amid support from workers nationwide

Bank unions, including AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI, have backed the strike in protest against the four new labour codes. State Bank of India told the BSE that services may be impacted to a limited extent despite arrangements for normal functioning, while Bank of Baroda and UCO Bank also flagged possible disruptions. Customers are advised to check with branches, as digital services are likely to function but branch operations and cheque clearances may face delays. The strike, backed by INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC, is expected to impact over 600 districts, with unions claiming participation of nearly 30 crore workers.

SKM’s opposition to trade deal: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha said the bandh is part of its campaign against the India–US interim trade deal, which it claims will harm farmers. SKM Convenor Hannan Mollah termed the agreement a “betrayal” and accused the government of “surrendering before the shrewdness of the US”, alleging cheaper imports would flood Indian markets and hurt domestic farmers. Punjab’s ruling AAP has backed the February 12 strike, condemning the Centre’s “anti-worker” labour policies and “anti-farmer” decisions, and said its cadre would join the shutdown in solidarity. The party alleged that the new labour codes weaken job security and legal protections while giving employers greater freedom in hiring and retrenchment.

Centre’s Defence: Union Minister Piyush Goyal defended the interim trade deal as a milestone “etched in golden letters” in India’s economic history, asserting that sensitive farm sectors have been ring-fenced. He said farmers’ and dairy interests are protected, with safeguards for key agricultural products, while Indian exports will get zero-duty access to the US and no tariff concessions have been granted to US farm imports.