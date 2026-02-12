Live now

Bharat Bandh News Today Live Updates: Banking operations may be hit as unions, farmers enforce nationwide strike

Bharat Bandh, Bank Strike News Today Live Updates: The strike, backed by INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC, is expected to impact over 600 districts, with unions claiming participation of nearly 30 crore workers.

bharat bandh bhubhaneswarTrade Union Co-Ordination Centre, Odisha State Committee participate in the nationwide strike in Bhubaneswar. (screengrab)

Today Bharat Bandh, 12 February 2026 Live News Updates: A nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ is being observed on Thursday, February 12, 2026, with banking services among the key sectors likely to be affected. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not declared a holiday, several public sector banks have flagged possible disruptions following a strike call by employee unions.

Bharat Bandh on February 12: What services could get hit amid support from workers nationwide

Bank unions, including AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI, have backed the strike in protest against the four new labour codes. State Bank of India told the BSE that services may be impacted to a limited extent despite arrangements for normal functioning, while Bank of Baroda and UCO Bank also flagged possible disruptions. Customers are advised to check with branches, as digital services are likely to function but branch operations and cheque clearances may face delays. The strike, backed by INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC, is expected to impact over 600 districts, with unions claiming participation of nearly 30 crore workers.

SKM’s opposition to trade deal: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha said the bandh is part of its campaign against the India–US interim trade deal, which it claims will harm farmers. SKM Convenor Hannan Mollah termed the agreement a “betrayal” and accused the government of “surrendering before the shrewdness of the US”, alleging cheaper imports would flood Indian markets and hurt domestic farmers. Punjab’s ruling AAP has backed the February 12 strike, condemning the Centre’s “anti-worker” labour policies and “anti-farmer” decisions, and said its cadre would join the shutdown in solidarity. The party alleged that the new labour codes weaken job security and legal protections while giving employers greater freedom in hiring and retrenchment.

Centre’s Defence: Union Minister Piyush Goyal defended the interim trade deal as a milestone “etched in golden letters” in India’s economic history, asserting that sensitive farm sectors have been ring-fenced. He said farmers’ and dairy interests are protected, with safeguards for key agricultural products, while Indian exports will get zero-duty access to the US and no tariff concessions have been granted to US farm imports.

Live Updates
Feb 12, 2026 08:56 AM IST
Bharat Bandh News Today Live Updates: Trade union co-ordination centre joins nationwide strike in Bhubaneswar

Members of the Trade Union Co-ordination Centre, Odisha State Committee, take part in the nationwide strike called by various trade unions to protest against the Centre’s policies.

Feb 12, 2026 08:52 AM IST
Bharat Bandh News Today Live Updates: Trade Union Co-Ordination Centre, Odisha State Committee participate in the nationwide strike

Trade Union Co-Ordination Centre, Odisha State Committee participate in the nationwide strike, which has been called by several trade unions to protest against various policies of the central government.

Feb 12, 2026 08:46 AM IST
Bharat Bandh News Today Live Updates: KSRTC workers’ unions extend support to nationwide strike

KSRTC workers’ unions and private bus associations have extended support to the nationwide strike, called by several trade unions to protest against various policies of the central government.

Feb 12, 2026 08:44 AM IST
Bharat Bandh News Today Live Updates: Trade unions in Kolkata support nationwide strike

A nationwide strike has been called by several trade unions to protest against various policies of the central government.

Feb 12, 2026 08:38 AM IST
Bharat Bandh News Today Live Updates: Will schools and colleges be affected?

There is no official nationwide holiday announcement for educational institutions.

However, schools and colleges in states such as Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal may remain closed due to strong local support for the strike, according to multiple reports.

Feb 12, 2026 08:38 AM IST
Bharat Bandh News Today Live Updates: What are the key demands of the unions?
  • Withdrawal of the Labour Codes
  • Restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS)
  • Rollback of policies perceived to weaken Civil Services
  • Restoration of the old pension scheme
  • Withdrawal of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020
    • Feb 12, 2026 08:37 AM IST
    Bharat Bandh News Today Live Updates: Why are trade unions calling the strike?

    The nationwide general strike has been called to demand the repeal of the four labour codes and the withdrawal of several policies affecting workers and farmers.

    Feb 12, 2026 08:37 AM IST
    Bharat Bandh News Today Live Updates: Workers across sectors join nationwide strike on February 12

    India’s working class is preparing for a nationwide general strike on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The protest is being backed by unions representing agricultural, rural and informal sector workers. Fourteen national trade unions have jointly organised the strike. In addition, employees and teachers from Central and State Civil Services, workers’ groups from Central and State Public Sector Undertakings, and independent trade unions are supporting the action.

