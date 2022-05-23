Bharat Bandh on May 25 over demand of caste-based census

The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh on Wednesday (May 25) over the Centre not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Neeraj Dhiman, the Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) said.

In addition to the demand of the caste-based census, the federation is also protesting against the use of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors. Apart from the BAMCEF, the bandh has also garnered support of the Bahujan Mukti Party, whose acting state president DP Singh has urged the people to make it successful. Waman Meshram, the National convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha, has also extended his support to the Bharat Bandh on May 25.

According to the national convener of the Bhartiya Yuva Morcha, their demands include: