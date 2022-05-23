Bharat Bandh on May 25 over demand of caste-based census

May 23, 2022 1:04:40 pm
The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh on Wednesday (May 25) over the Centre not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Neeraj Dhiman, the Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) said.
In addition to the demand of the caste-based census, the federation is also protesting against the use of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors. Apart from the BAMCEF, the bandh has also garnered support of the Bahujan Mukti Party, whose acting state president DP Singh has urged the people to make it successful. Waman Meshram, the National convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha, has also extended his support to the Bharat Bandh on May 25.
Why Bharat Bandh called on 25th May???
What are their demands?@PMOIndia@AmitShahOffice#25thmaybharatbandh pic.twitter.com/VnIpe0vD6C
— #मै_भी_बेरोजगार (@rakesh_bvm) May 21, 2022
Best of Express Premium
According to the national convener of the Bhartiya Yuva Morcha, their demands include:
- Stopping use of EVMs in elections
- Caste-based census
- SC/ST/OBC reservations in the private sector
- Law guaranteeing MSP to farmers
- Non implementation of NRC/CAA/NPR
- Resumption of the old pension scheme
- Separate electorates in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh
- No displacement of tribal people under the garb of environmental protection
- Not making vaccination compulsory.
- Protection against labour laws that were secretly made against workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-