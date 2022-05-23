scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 23, 2022
Must Read

Bharat Bandh on May 25 over demand of caste-based census

In addition to the demand of the Census, the parties are also protesting against the use of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
May 23, 2022 1:04:40 pm
The Bharat Bandh has been called on May 25. (Representational Photo)

The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh on Wednesday (May 25) over the Centre not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Neeraj Dhiman, the Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) said.

Also Read |Explained: The caste census debate, and the government stand over the years

In addition to the demand of the caste-based census, the federation is also protesting against the use of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors. Apart from the BAMCEF, the bandh has also garnered support of the Bahujan Mukti Party, whose acting state president DP Singh has urged the people to make it successful. Waman Meshram, the National convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha, has also extended his support to the Bharat Bandh on May 25.

According to the national convener of the Bhartiya Yuva Morcha, their demands include:

  1. Stopping use of EVMs in elections
  2. Caste-based census
  3. SC/ST/OBC reservations in the private sector
  4. Law guaranteeing MSP to farmers
  5. Non implementation of NRC/CAA/NPR
  6. Resumption of the old pension scheme
  7. Separate electorates in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh
  8. No displacement of tribal people under the garb of environmental protection
  9. Not making vaccination compulsory.
  10. Protection against labour laws that were secretly made against workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement