Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Upper-caste members protest against SC/ST Act amendment

Bharat Bandh 2018 Today Live Updates: General category and OBC members in Madhya Pradesh have called for a Bharat bandh in protest against the Parliament passing an amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act that overrode a Supreme Court order diluting it.
Some of the upper-caste protesters have also been targeting elected representatives and raising slogans against the ruling BJP-led government at Centre for voting in favour of the amendment. Over the past few days, the state has witnessed protests in districts like Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Mandsaur and Neemuch, with upper-caste people — and at many places people belonging to Other Backward Classes — joining hands to gherao legislators, demanding that reservation be rolled back and the checks introduced by the apex court be re-introduced.
Section 144 of CrPc has been imposed in most parts of the state in view of the bandh call and 34 units of the special armed force of police have been deployed in various districts. Schools and petrol pumps will remain shut across districts and internet services are likely to be affected.
(ANI photos)
In order to prevent false implications on an innocent, the Supreme court directed:
(ANI photos)
Agitators in Varanasi protest against the amendment.
Around 34 distrcits in Bhopal are on high alert ahead of the bandh. Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in sevral distrcits and 34 units of security forces and 5000 security personnel have been deployed in the state.
Police says, ”Forces have been divided judiciously across the districts. It has been peaceful till now. Nobody can force anyone to be a part of the bandh," ANI reports.
(ANI photo)
Protesters stop a train in Arrah, Bihar and images show markets closed for the day in view of the Bharat bandh.
Post the amendment, many BJP leaders have been a victim to the outrage including BJP MP Riti Pathak, who's vehicle was surrounded in Biohari by upper-caste protesters. The MP attempted to reason with the protesters but to no avail, thereby telling them off saying, 'Bring a sword and slit my throat.'
A similar outrage was expressed upon Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan when a shoe was thrown at him in Sidhi during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra. BJP leaders, including state BJP chief Rakesh Singh, Bhagirath Prasad, Prabhat Jha, Maya Singh, Rustam Singh and Narendra Tomar, and Congress leaders like Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh have got a taste of the protests.
A BJP Rajya Sabha member had said that the agitation would have no impact on the upcoming elections and classified most of the protesters as unemployed who are venting out anger on a law enshrined in the Constitution. "We have only restored what was there in the Constitution for decades,’’ he said
