Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Upper-caste members protest against SC/ST Act amendment

Shops shut down during a bandh call in Madhya Pradesh. (file photo)
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Live now

Bharat Bandh Today Live News Updates: Protesters in Madhya Pradesh called a bandh on September 6 in protest against the recent amendment of the SC/ST Act.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 6, 2018 10:33:07 am
Bharat Bandh 2018 Today Live Updates:  General category and OBC members in Madhya Pradesh have called for a Bharat bandh in protest against the Parliament passing an amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act that overrode a Supreme Court order diluting it.

Some of the upper-caste protesters have also been targeting elected representatives and raising slogans against the ruling BJP-led government at Centre for voting in favour of the amendment.  Over the past few days, the state has witnessed protests in districts like Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Mandsaur and Neemuch, with upper-caste people — and at many places people belonging to Other Backward Classes — joining hands to gherao legislators, demanding that reservation be rolled back and the checks introduced by the apex court be re-introduced.

Section 144 of CrPc has been imposed in most parts of the state in view of the bandh call and 34 units of the special armed force of police have been deployed in various districts. Schools and petrol pumps will remain shut across districts and internet services are likely to be affected.

 

Live Blog

Upper-caste protesters have called on for a Bharat bandh over the recent amendment of the SC/ST Act. Follow live updates.

10:33 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Tyres set aflame in Bihar
10:26 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Shops closed in Ajmer, Rajasthan
10:18 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Protest underway in Thane's Navghar, Maharashtra

(ANI photos)

10:12 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Protest at Patna's Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station
09:57 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
What safeguards Supreme Court laid in SC/ST Act?

In order to prevent false implications on an innocent, the Supreme court directed:

  • A preliminary inquiry may be conducted by the DSP concerned to look into the allegations.
  • If an accused is a public servant, he can only be arrested with the permission of the appointing authority and in case the accused is not a public servant, prior permission of the Senior Superintendent of Police of the district would be required.
  • Limit the exclusion of anticipatory bail in such cases for the protection of fundamental right of life and liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Read in detail| SC/ ST Act being abused, prior sanction must for arrest, says Supreme Court

09:42 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Protesters stop trains in Darbhanga and Munger's Masudan, Bihar. 

(ANI photos)

09:35 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Protests take place at Varanasi

Agitators in Varanasi protest against the amendment.

09:28 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
High alert issued in 34 districts of Bhopal

Around 34 distrcits in Bhopal are on high alert ahead of the bandh. Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in sevral distrcits and 34 units of security forces and 5000 security personnel have been deployed in the state.

Police says, ”Forces have been divided judiciously across the districts. It has been peaceful till now. Nobody can force anyone to be a part of the bandh," ANI reports. 

(ANI photo)

09:22 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Protesters stop a train and markets shut in Bihar

Protesters stop a train in Arrah, Bihar and images show markets closed for the day in view of the Bharat bandh.

09:18 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Agitation against BJP leaders in the recent past

Post the amendment, many BJP leaders have been a victim to the outrage including BJP MP Riti Pathak, who's vehicle was surrounded in Biohari by upper-caste protesters. The MP attempted to reason with the protesters but to no avail, thereby telling them off saying, 'Bring a sword and slit my throat.'

A similar outrage was expressed upon Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan when a shoe was thrown at him in Sidhi during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra. BJP leaders, including state BJP chief Rakesh Singh, Bhagirath Prasad, Prabhat Jha, Maya Singh, Rustam Singh and Narendra Tomar, and Congress leaders like Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh have got a taste of the protests.

A BJP Rajya Sabha member had said that the agitation would have no impact on the upcoming elections and classified most of the protesters as unemployed who are venting out anger on a law enshrined in the Constitution. "We have only restored what was there in the Constitution for decades,’’ he said

Read|Upper castes anger over SC/ST Act amendment brews

Section 144 of CrPc has been imposed in most parts of the state in view of the bandh call and 34 units of the special armed force of police have been deployed in various districts. (file photo)

In its March 20 judgment, the Supreme Court had ordered certain safeguards against arrest under the SC/ST Act, which led various Dalit groups to call for a Bharat Bandh. The government, however, introduced an amendment to the Act in Parliament that rules out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order. The legislation also provides that no preliminary inquiry will be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this law would not be subject to any approval.

