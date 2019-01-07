Bharat bandh LIVE Updates: Shutdown to have major impact in Kerala, West Bengal

Bharat bandh LIVE Updates: Central trade unions have called for a Bharat bandh on Tuesday and Wednesday to protest against the policies for workers adopted by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. The strikes will begin from Monday midnight and are likely to have a major impact in Left-dominated states of Kerala and West Bengal. The trade unions have the support of almost all major independent federations of central employees, state employees and the employees of banks, insurance, telecom, and other service sectors. Read in Malayalam
Besides traders, farmers under All India Kisan Sabha and Bhumi Adhikar Andolan will also join the agitation for the two days. AIKS and Bhumi Adhikar Andolan will observe 'gramin hartal', rail roko and road roko on January 8 and 9. The farmers will be protesting against the Modi government's failure to address agrarian distress and to save farmers' lands from corporates.
The central trade unions have accused the government of ignoring its demands on minimum wage, universal social security, workers' status, including pay and better facilities, and guard against privatisation of public and government sectors.
Daily commuters in Karnataka likely to face problems
Normal life is likely to be affected several parts of Karnataka on Tuesday following the two-day nation-wide general strike called by
central trade unions against the alleged 'repressive' policies for workers by the Narendra Modi government, reported PTI.
Office goers may face problems as the state transport buses are likely to stay off the roads.
However, the metro service in Bengaluru, as also auto and taxi service, are likely to function as usual.
Huge rush at Kerala petrol pumps ahead of strike
Petrol pumps in Kerala are experiencing huge rush ahead of the two-day Bharat Bandh beginning on Tuesday.
CITU to resist any attempt by West Bengal's TMC government to foil the bandh
In West Bengal, CITU on Sunday said it would put up resistance if the state government makes attempts to foil its proposed bandh. CITU state president Subhas Mukherjee on Sunday said that their workers will be on the streets to resist any attempt by the TMC government to foil the shutdown.
Hartal likely to be most visible in Kerala
Several trading organisations have denounced the call expressing that they will keep their shops open during the hartal. The effect which is likely to be most visible in the state of Kerala which is Left dominated, however, officials in the Kerala Trade and Industries Coordination Forum said that they will not participate in the in the strike.
Trade and farmer unions to participate in the Bharat Bandh
Welcome to our live blog. A two-day-long nationwide strike has been called by central trade unions from Tuesday against the alleged repressive policies of the Narendra Modi-led union government. Farmer unions All India Kisan Sabha and Bhumi Adhikar Andolan will also participate in the strike. The strike has been called by a consortium of ten central trade unions and has received support from organisations like the AITUC, CITU, HMS, AIUTUC, TUCC, AICCTU, along with employees in the banking and insurance sector.