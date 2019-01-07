Bharat bandh LIVE Updates: Shutdown to have major impact in Kerala, West Bengal

Bharat bandh LIVE Updates: Central trade unions have called for a Bharat bandh on Tuesday and Wednesday to protest against the policies for workers adopted by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. The strikes will begin from Monday midnight and are likely to have a major impact in Left-dominated states of Kerala and West Bengal. The trade unions have the support of almost all major independent federations of central employees, state employees and the employees of banks, insurance, telecom, and other service sectors. Read in Malayalam

Besides traders, farmers under All India Kisan Sabha and Bhumi Adhikar Andolan will also join the agitation for the two days. AIKS and Bhumi Adhikar Andolan will observe 'gramin hartal', rail roko and road roko on January 8 and 9. The farmers will be protesting against the Modi government's failure to address agrarian distress and to save farmers' lands from corporates.

The central trade unions have accused the government of ignoring its demands on minimum wage, universal social security, workers' status, including pay and better facilities, and guard against privatisation of public and government sectors.