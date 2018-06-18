Bharat bandh Highlights: Seven killed; 1,700 anti-riot policemen rushed to violence-hit areas

Trains diverted due to Bharat bandh

More than 100 passenger and mail train services were affected protesters squatted on the tracks and resorted to violence in Rajasthan, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

Many trains, including the Saptakranti Express, Utkal Express, Gatiman Express, the Bhubaneswar and Ranchi Rajdhani and the Kanpur Shatabdi, were stopped ahead of Ghaziabad at Meerut and Modinagar, Northern Railway officials said. A mob of about 2,000 people disrupted the train services at the Hapur station as well, they added. In the Agra Division, around 28 trains were delayed, including a Shatabdi and the Gatiman Express. At the Ferozpur yard, a mob of about 150 people arrived at 8:30 am, resulting in disruption in the movement of trains.

Another mob of around 200 people disrupted the services in the Amritsar-Ludhiana section. Around 43 trains were affected in the East Central Railways (ECR) because of the protests, which started as early as 5:10 am in the Dhanbad division. In Bihar, the protesters stormed the Patna Junction railway station, forcibly closed down the ticket booking counters and squatted on the tracks. In the East Coast Railway (ECoR), around four train services were disrupted, with the protesters squatting in the Sambalpur and Khurda Road divisions as early as 5:15 am.

-PTI