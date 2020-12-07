Farmers’ protest LIVE Updates: Amit Shah, Rajnath may be fielded if govt senses climbdown by farmers

Farmers’ Protest Today Live Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah or Defence Minister Rajnath Singh or both may be fielded at a “later stage” of negotiations with the farmer union leaders if the government senses any climbdown by the farmers on the offers the government has made so far, sources said on Sunday.
“The idea was to bring down the temperature with the first round of talks – we were quite aware that it would go on for several rounds – and find common ground so that seniors could step in. However, the farmers have not yet shown any sign of yielding,” said a senior BJP leader. “We have not given up hope that both the government and the farmers can find a middle path.”
With next round of talks with the farmers scheduled on December 9, the government is ready for a long haul as a solution to the deadlock “can only be found through discussions”, said a top government official. There is “no question of repealing” the three laws against which farmers are protesting but “all other options” are open as the government discusses the range of issues flagged by farmer leaders, the official told The Indian Express.
Meanwhile, as many as 15 opposition parties across India have lend support to the December 8 Bharat Bandh call by the farmers to protest against the three contentious ordinances. This coalition is being seen as a renewed attempt by the beleaguered political opposition to push the NDA to concede on the three farm laws it had passed in September ignoring calls for more discussion and scrutiny.
A day after protesting farmers at New Delhi's borders called for a nationwide general strike, the demand earned support from various opposition parties, including AAP and Congress.
Delhi's neighbouring state of Haryana, where the farmers' stir has been gathering momentum, has called a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation ahead of the planned Bharat bandh. Farmers, on their part, said it was mutually agreed by the unions that more farmers from different states would be included in the protest. Here's all you need to know about the Bharat Bandh.
The support the farmers’ agitation and the Bandh call have elicited is similar to the broad Opposition unity which emerged in 2015 against amendments to the Land Acquisition Act.
Last year, several Chief Ministers and parties had announced their opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens last year but could not force the government to scrap the law.
There is “no question of repealing” the three laws against which farmers are protesting but “all other options” are open as the government discusses the range of issues flagged by farmer leaders, a top government official told The Indian Express.
The top government official said that “the resolution can only be found through discussions” and added that if the farmers are willing to continue their protests for long, the government is “also prepared”.
He was speaking a day after the government told farmers it was willing to amend certain provisions of the laws, give a written assurance on MSP and procurement, but farmer representatives insisted on a repeal of all three laws. Read more here